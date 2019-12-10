Workers (People), listen to this: Check out the world. A good friend of mine once said to me “Those who come to see you will say ‘Here I am’ and those who come into the room and say ‘Ah, there you are’.

How different are those two approaches?! One says ‘Look at me, I need attention’ while the other says ‘You are important’ so I am saying that the world revolves around all of us So I am trying my best to educate you the workers (people) on Occupational Safety and Health at the workplaces in St.Kitts-Nevis. Wouldn’t it be great to know about such?

Hello! Let’s move on. Seriously, I choose to write a bit about communication at the workplaces regarding alarm mechanism in this article. Now, communication is a crucial factor in handling emergency. It is a practice at many workplaces that any employee can raise an emergency alarm so allowing the earliest possible action to be taken to control the situation.

Alarm systems vary and will depend on the size of the workplaces but there should be an adequate number of points from which the alarm can be raised either directly by actuating audible warning (loud enough to be heard or indirectly via a signal or message to a permanently manned location).

I am also saying the alarm should alert a person who is in charge- for example an incident comptroller- should assess the situation and implement appropriate emergency procedures. Mark you, in area where there is a high level of noise, it may be necessary to install more than one audible alarm transmitter or flashing lights. Perhaps automatic alarms is appropriate on some sites.

Let me make it emphatically (forceful and positive) clear: There should be a reliable system for informing the emergency services as soon as the alarm is raised on site. I can only hope the details of the communication arrangements is agreed locally.

This one is also important in some cases. It may be advisable to have a direct line to the fire brigade code concerning the words to indicate the scale and type of emergency as such would be valuable should the need arise.

I now hush on the topic until next week by God’s grace.

*Note well* Fire refines gold while adversity (difficulties) refines man.