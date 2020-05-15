By: Joseph Jones

Workers (People), in keeping with my promise in writing on this topic, here I am once again.

If you want to consider and call this novel coronavirus (COVID-19) a common cold in regard respiratory tract infection, you better get serious and be educated.

Hello! To understand and appreciate its significance of virus, my Collins paperback English dictionary describes such as a microorganism that is smaller than a bacterium and causes disease in human beings, animals or plants. People, you hear that? Ok!

Now hear what I am saying: Hardly anyone escapes and frequently an entire household and countries will be struck with this unpleasant condition.

The malady is an old fashioned term used to describe any disease or illness among other names; all of which mean the same thing. The seemingly most popular synonym (having the same meaning) is the common cold. Not this COVID-19 one though; it is deadly, and we often refer to such as severe or intense influenza or simply the flu. Some of us usually I have a bad cold or cough, chest infection, bad throat or grippe.

Basically these terms refer to simple invasion of upper respiratory passageways. This may mean any part of the airways of the nose and nasal system-the mouth and throat system and the trachea (the tune that carries inhaled air from the throat to the lungs) and upper parts of the large bronchi (the smaller tubes in which they divide).

NOTE WELL As the infection becomes established, it will gradually or rapidly spread to the adjacent (next or near) parts then the respiratory infection is on its way if common sense measures are taken as a spread of infection resulting with complications will quickly occur.

Kittitians and Nevisians, God to us is our Provider, Protector, Redeemer and Ever Present Friend so let us be faithful.

Continue to read.

Thank you.