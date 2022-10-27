Most Members of the Federal Parliament (MPs) in St. Kitts and Nevis wore pink on Thursday (October 27, 2022) in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness month, which is celebrated annually in October.

Parliament Speaker the Honourable Lanien Blanchette used the first official Sitting of the National Assembly to highlight the value of the support shown by the MPs for persons who are affected or impacted by breast cancer.

Parliamentarians in Pink

“We recognize that breast cancer is not present only in October. However, we use this month and this moment to register our support for and solidarity with those diagnosed with this disease and their families as well as caregivers who struggle with them,” she stated while addressing the MPs, persons in the gallery, and the nation. “We also offer our support to the survivors and thrivers who have won the battle.”

Speaker Blanchette noted that the MPs are joining with the medical community in encouraging and promoting healthy eating, regular exercise and knowing your bodies. She further encouraged women forty (years) or over to have annual mammograms as recommended by health professionals.

“Let us continue to educate ourselves about breast cancer, not only in October but all year round,” she said.

An important part of that education is the knowledge that men can also develop breast cancer.

Speaker Blanchette called for continued support to organizations such as the Pink Lily Cancer Care Foundation in Nevis, as well as the Reach for Recovery Breast Cancer Group and the Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation in St. Kitts.

In conclusion, the Speaker encouraged individuals to turn out in their numbers to support the Essence of Hope I CancerVIVE Pink Walk on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 5:30 a.m.