BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 21st August 2020) – Police on Nevis are investigating a shooting incident in which a man was injured while walking in the company of a female in the vicinity of the Alexandra Hospital.

At about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday 18th August 2020, a report was received that gunshots were fired in the Ramsbury area.

Wounded is Ellison Smith-Bartlette of Stuart Williams Drive.

Reportedly, the police responded and their preliminary investigations revealed that Smith-Bartlette and a female were walking along a paved road, in the vicinity of the hospital, when unknown assailants shot at them.

As a result, he received a gunshot wound to his arm and was taken to that nearby hospital and warded in a stable condition.

Personnel from the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and collected several items of evidential value.

The Police are making an appeal to anyone who might have any information in relation to this incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit (Nevis) at 469-5269, 668-0636 or their nearest Police Station. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.