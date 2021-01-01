BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 31st December 2020)-A man in his 50s was fatally attacked in a cemetery while walking towards his home

Dead is 54-year-old Bevinton Francis of Dieppe Bay.

Police received a report of a body being found in the Dieppe Bay Cemetery at about 11 p.m. on Saturday 26th December 2020.



They responded and upon arrival, Francis’ motionless body Francis was found lying on the ground with what appeared to be multiple wounds to the head.



Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that Francis, who lived nearby, was on his way home when he was attacked by an unknown assailant.



The District Medical Officer visited the scene and pronounced him dead. Personnel from the Forensic Services Unit processed the scene and collected items of evidential value. An autopsy will be performed on the body to determine the exact cause of death.



The Police are making an appeal to anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, the Dieppe Bay Police Station at 465-7261, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously.