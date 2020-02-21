BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 21st February 2020) – Public Relations Officer of the Rastafari Nyabinghi Theocracy of His and Her Majesty Ras Iyah has expressed the view that the local education system needs to bring more development to black people.

He shared such sentiments during an interview this week while speaking about the annual Back Istory Month Week of Activities-which incorporates the leap year- to be observed from Sunday 23rd to Saturday 29th February 2020 under the theme: ‘Colonial Educational Curriculum is a threat to Black Empowerment’.

The planned events are as follows: Groundation Nyabinghi Ises at the Sandy Point Market (23rd), Visit to Joseph N. France General Hospital (24th), Visit to Bronte Welsh Primary for Book Donation (25th), Island wide food hamper distribution to the elderly and needy (26th), Visit to Empress Sistah Ijahnya Christian (27th), Visit to the grave sites of the revolutionaries/martyrs (28th) and a closing session at the Sandy Point Farmers Market Nyabinghi at sunset (29th).

Notably, the visit to the primary is expected to see a presentation of black conscious books including locally written ones.

Commenting on this year’s theme, Ras Iyah had this to say: “Reason why we select that theme is to show that the great work that has embraced for our people as black people…what we have before, we are able to bring better structure and stability onto our people when it comes to financial growth, development process and, spiritual levels and able to the educational aspect because we find even to the educational system structure, much of our history don’t safeguard who we are as a people.”

He added: “They have books written as they say ‘The People Who Came First’ but that don’t give any educational perspective to what our people as African decedents and what level we are able to bring more development to the assurance that our people need to have a part of economic stability and a part of development status. We know in the early years, under the colonial aspect of the ruling of England, France and the others fighting for power all in the small territories , they weren’t looking for the safe guard of our people but instead they were looking for the economic prosperity that they can offer us so without us they couldn’t not even be in the position they are today so we say we have to give thanks for our ancestors not just during slavery but before the enslavement because we had greater stride of economic, education and spiritual levels that played a critical role in the society and in our nation development so that is why we say empowerment of our black people is a threat because of the colonial educational curriculum that is established in our shores as a black nation.”

Additionally, Ras Iyah explained why the term ‘Istory’ instead of ‘History’ is used to highlight the week of activities.

“The reason why we use ‘Istory’ is because we don’t want to embrace history…look at the pattern break down ‘His-tory’; it is bringing to the context something that is forced down to us. When we say Istory, it speaks to the beginning of time not something that came in the era of 2000 years or some kind of 20,000 years; we are coming with centuries impact from the birth context of cosmo living that’s why we say we are dealing with a spiritual level and no religious thoughts because we are able to enhance our safety for everyone around us.”

Ras Iyah invites members of the public to attend the closing session which is slated to feature cultural presentations including poetry and singing as well as plaque presentations two three honourees within the Rastafari community.

“We love to see that Rastafari shines His light on this event that is embarking on the 23rd to the 29th February in making sure that the theme that we have outlined for the event, enhances our people in a proper way and engage them to safeguard their history in a special and dignifying way that we can be able to outline to our young generation that the theme is showing.”