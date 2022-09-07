LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss made her first address to the British public outside No. 10 Downing Street Tuesday, after she was formally appointed as Boris Johnson’s successor by Queen Elizabeth II.

Here is Truss’s first speech as prime minister in full:

“Good afternoon. I have just accepted her Majesty the Queen’s kind invitation to form a new government.

“Let me pay tribute to my predecessor. Boris Johnson delivered Brexit, the COVID vaccine and stood up to Russian aggression. History will see him as a hugely consequential prime minister.

“I’m honored to take on this responsibility at a vital time for our country. What makes the United Kingdom great is our fundamental belief in freedom, in enterprise and in fair play. Our people have shown grit, courage and determination, time and time again.

“We now face severe global headwinds caused by Russia’s appalling war in Ukraine and the aftermath of COVID. Now is the time to tackle the issues that are holding Britain back. We need to build roads, homes and broadband faster. We need more investment and great jobs in every town and city across our country. We need to reduce the burden on families and help people get on in life.