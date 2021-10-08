BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 7th October 2021)- Police say a juvenile is in custody assisting with the investigation into an incident in which 34-year-old Kishaun Ritchen of Newtown was fatally shot.

Such information comes in accordance with a press release issued on Wednesday 6th October 2021.

An autopsy performed on Ritchen’s body on 29th September by Resident Pathologist Dr. Adrian Nuñez concluded that death was as a result of severe head injury due to a single gunshot wound to the head.

Local authorities had revealed in a first report that close to 8 p.m. on Thursday 23rd September, police officers responded to a report of a shooting incident in Newtown.

Upon arrival, Ritchen’s motionless body was found lying in Agatha Johnson Lane.

Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that Ritchen, and another individual, were walking along the Lane when a masked gunman ran up behind him and shot him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

The scene was processed by personnel from the Forensic Services Unit and several items of evidential value were taken into custody.

Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit by dialling 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.