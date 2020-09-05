BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 4th September 2020)- A ‘Solution To Pollution’ exhibition is currently being hosted to spotlight items locally made from reused plastic material collectively fitting the categories of Visual Arts, Household Items and Beauty/Accessories.

Chair of the Sustainable Destination Council Diannille Taylor-Williams, during an interview with the media house, said that the ‘Plastic Repurposing Contest Exhibition’ is being housed near the entrance of the Gift Shop of the National Museum located on the Bay Road in Basseterre, and was opened on July 21st and runs until 18th September 2020.

It is being held under the theme: ‘If you can’t refuse it, reuse it.’

She encourages individuals to explore the opportunities that exist in the area of making repurposed items.

According to her, such applies especially in light if the current crisis amidst financially challenging times as some individuals are currently out of a job. Taylor-Williams went on to point out that sustainable development does not only deal with environmental issues but social and economic issues as well.

She expressed hope that locals will visit the gift shop also and buy items as she noted the importance that residents realise and understand that such shopping is not meant only for tourists who visit the Federation.

Winner of the ‘Visual Arts’ for the 2020 Plastic Repurposing Contest 2020-held as past of the fourth annual ‘Plastic Free July’ campaign was Queana Grant and there were no other entries to capture the second and third spots.

Winner of the ‘Household’ grouping was Kelron Liburd followed by Junaiya France and Queana Grant in second and third positions, respectively while ‘Beauty/Accessories’, Amani-Pearl Primus won and Queana Grant placed second, and no third place taken since there were no other entries.’

For the Children and Adults – Aged 13 and over, Vincia Collins won first place in the three categories.

Second spot in the ‘Visual Arts’ went to Maurice Knight Jr. while Chantelle Warner grabbed third place. For ‘Household Items’, Jenifer Liburd placed second and Chantelle Warner came third while for the ‘Beauty/Accessories’ contest, Erslyn Bridgewater took second spot and Kelsia Liburd emerged third.

Sponsors of the 2020 contest included Heart of St.Kitts Foundation, Sustainable Destination Council First Federal Cooperative Credit Union, Pharmcare Pharmacy, Development Bank of St.Kitts and Nevis.

Taylor-Williams who expressed gratitude to all sponsors said this year’s contest saw the most entries and pieces in its third year noting that there were nineteen (19) entrants and forty-five (45) pieces.

Prizes, she said, were practical in nature, noting that adults received reusable bags and stainless steel cups, cash and food vouchers while children got reusable stainless steel straws and reusable cups as well as vouchers for school supplies.