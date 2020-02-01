BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 31st January 2020) – This week, the St. Christopher’s Children Home has been a recipient of a monetary donation provided by Massy United Insurance (St.Kitts-Nevis).

On the morning of Thursday 30th January 2020, a presentation event -held at the home located on Cardin Avenue in the St.Johnston’s community- saw the handing over of a $2500 cheque.

Sales Manager at the local Massy United Insurance branch Hadiya Mills, in speaking with this media house, commented: “We at Massy’s United Insurance are very happy to offer assistance to the St. Christopher’s Children Home. We recognize the important work of the staff and management in providing a safe and nurturing haven for the children that reside here, and Massy United Insurance is ever committed to the development of communities in which we operate and as every child is a blessing an require every opportunity to succeed, we trust that our donation will support the advancement and realization of talents and aspirations of these children.”

She informed that the company has been in the Federation for about three years.

Mills disclosed that Massy United Insurance operates in nineteen territories throughout the region, and is well known in quite a number of Caribbean islands including Trinidad, Barbados and St. Lucia.

She continued: “For St.Kitts, we are relatively new. However, today we are asking our foot mark. We want to support organisations like the Children’s Home. We offer insurance at the Massy United stores but we also want to show our support, our love and as an organisation, we want to foster the achievements of all the youth of S.Kitts and Nevis in whatever way possible. Today, we’re making a donation and tomorrow we may be donating our time but in any way that we can support, Massy United Insurance wants to be a part of it. Hopefully, this would be the beginning of a long lasting relationship.”

Mills revealed that for the past two years, the company has donated to the Charlestown Primary School in Nevis at the interschool sports event whilst further talking about the company’s interest and willingness to contribute to other sports teams and organisations like the children’s home.

Acting Manager of the St. Christopher Children’s Home Shannizua James expressed: “On behalf of the St. Christopher Children’s Home, we would like to thank Massy United Insurance for their generous contribution to the home and we wish them every success in all of their endeavours.”

This media house understands that the home has the capacity to accommodate thirty children.