BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 3rd July 2020)- Thirteen (13) adult male Haitians found by local authorities occupying the space of a homeowner in Keys Village, having recently entered the island illegally, are currently being monitored for coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms though first testing resulted in negative results.

Homeowner Mervin Maynard has been charged with harboring those immigrants after they were found on his premises.

Reportedly, a joint search was conducted on Maynard’s premises on Monday 22nd June by the Police and the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force.

Information coming from the Police Public Relations Department indicates that he was formally arrested and charged for the offence of Harbour Persons who Entered the Federation Illegally which is contrary to section 31 (d) (1) of the Immigration Act 2009 of the revised edition of the laws of the Federation.

Maynard was charged on Friday 26th June.

A total of thirteen (13) nationals of Haiti were on his premises; three of which fled and evaded the Police, but were later apprehended.

According to police, they arrived in Keys on Sunday 21st June by boat from the island of Dominica.

In regard to the monitoring of these immigrants, the Ministry of Health informed on Sunday 28th June that the public health team of the ministry evaluated all immigrants and that they received their first molecular COVID-19 tests.

As told: “The Ministry received the 13 laboratory results, which are all negative for coronavirus. The Government is providing accommodations for the immigrants and they are being monitored for COVID-related symptoms.”

An official from the Ministry reconfirmed that that day that it had been 70 days since the announcement of the last COVID-19 case in the Federation.

All of the Federation’s 15 confirmed cases have recovered and there are no active cases at present.