BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 26th February 2021)-Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws is encouraging individuals who fall in the high risk priority groups that comprise Stage One of the vaccination to make an appointment to get their health care jab.

She made the disclosure on at the launch of St.Kitts-Nevis’ National COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout held on Monday 22nd February 2021 at the Newtown Health Centre in St.Kitts with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine donated from the government of Dominica having supplied 2,000 doses for adults 18 to 80 years old.

“We will be using an appointment system, and so interested individuals who are in the groups that I would have just described, you are asked to go to the nearest health centre to make an appointment or if you care too, you can call 311 and you will be give an appointment between 24 to 48 hours of your making that call,” Dr. Laws said.

She continued: “We want every citizen and resident who is eligible to receive the vaccine to take the vaccine. By taking the vaccine, you are not only protecting yourself but those around you and those who are too young and too frail to take the vaccine themselves. Vaccinating our people is crucial to curbing the spread of COVID-19 infections. The end of the pandemic is dependent on rapid vaccination. # GetTheFacts #GetTheVax #GetTheOxfordAstrazenecaCOVID19Vaccine.”

Dr. Laws, in speaking about how the programme will be conducted stated: “We will be starting with a phased approach this afternoon in terms of the roll out of our COVID-19 vaccination programme.

“The goals of our programme are 1. To decrease the death and serious disease 2. Preserve function in society and 3. Reduce the extra burden COVID-19 is having on our people who are already facing disparities,” She remarked.

As told Group 1 (A) comprises of healthcare workers who are at high or very high risk of exposure to the virus including all specialists and internists, doctors and nurses on the COVID-19 ward, those working in the operating theatre, those working Intensive Care Unit, those working in Accident and Emergency and those personnel who go out daily to take COVID-19 samples ( the COVID-19 testers), the health centre nurse managers and personnel working on ambulances and all those physicians working in private health practice because they are also on the front line.

(B)- border protection staff along the corridor of containment including port health workers, immigration, customs, front line workers including those in ground transportation-taxis drivers and the front line workers in the hotel industry.

(C) Executive arm of government and essential workers outside of the health sector including the police, the defense force, coast guard as well as fire and rescue.

“and then we have to target the older adults who are at extremely high risk of severe COVID disease who include older adults with two or more chronic conditions such as diabetes, respiratory conditions like emphysema and asthma, renal disease, autoimmune…. conditions,” the CMO added.

She informed that “persons who are over 80 can still receive this vaccine. However we are recommending that they go to their regular practitioner or physician and be evaluated to determine their suitability for receiving this vaccine.”

“We are also advised by the Pan American Organization to always keep a stock of vaccines just in case we have an outbreak,” Dr. Laws noted.

It is understood that over 50 individuals were vaccinated that day and they are expected to get a second shot in 10 weeks.

The first to receive the vaccine in St.Kitts-Nevis was Chief of Staff at the Joseph N. France General Hospital and member of the National COVID-19 Task Force Dr. Cameron Wilkinson.

Government Ministers including Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, Health Minister Akilah Byron-Nisbett and Attorney General took their jabs.

Vaccination was expected to continue during the course of the week at the Newtown Health Centre, Basseterre Health Centre, Sandy Point Health Centre and the Tabernacle Health Centre in St.Kitts.

In Nevis- Charlestown Health Centre, Gingerland Health Centre and the Combermere Health Centre.