BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 7th March 2020) – In three months, electronics manufacturing firm API Harowe Server (St.Kitts) Limited in Sandy Point will be cutting workers at one of its plants and closing it permanently due to increased customer demands resulting in a decision to move that particular area of business to its facility in southern Asia, as informed this week by management according to a letter addressed to an employee which has been circulating social media.

It is understood that the decision to close the plant has been made based on the increasing demands of customers coupled with the need to increase the scale of operation.

As a result, for that area of operation, the company will be transferring stator and PC board manufacturing to its facility located in Mumbai India.

As gathered, the termination of the vast majority of the line workers will take effect on Tuesday 31st May 2020.

More information on this matter to be provided as details become available.

Editor’s note: Although this media house which comes under the ownership of the St.Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union is aware of certain details regarding this industrial subject matter, this article has been written independently of the Union’s office, in this instance, solely for the purpose of current local news.