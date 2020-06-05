BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 4th June 2020)- Jason ‘Grabbament’ Thomas of Constituency Four, a first time independent candidate in the 2020 General Elections race, is expecting strong support in his favour after the polls close on Friday 5th June 2020.

“Well I’m very confident that the people of Constituency Number Four is going to vote overwhelmingly for or a newcomer; it’s not just a new comer; it’s an individual of whom is very well known; one of who is a people’s person; one of their very own from the community of Half Way Tree and so with all that said and done I do on tomorrow night when the ballots are counted I’m going to be very victorious by the polls.”

So said during an exclusive chit-chat with this media house when asked about his confidence level.

Additionally, in commenting on what inspired him to enter the political arena, he had this to say: “A lot emulate based on politics over the past thirty (30) years. I have seen the constituents of Number four have been ignored brushed aside and that really saddened my heart deeply and by this I have decided to offer my good service to the people of the Constituency Number Four. In an effort to provide solid decent honest representation of which they properly deserve.”

Thomas will go up against two other runners namely incumbent Lindsay Grant of the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and first time candidate Steve Wrensford of the St.Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP).