BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 17th April 2020) – Individuals making prank calls to the COVID-19 hotline (311) likewise those playing ‘cat and mouse’ with the police during curfew hours have become frowned upon topics amidst the nation’s efforts in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Chairman of the National Disaster Mitigation Council Vincent Byron Jr. and Superintendent Crowmell Henry have both separately addressed such issues in asking mischief-makers to stop such behavior.

Notably, more than 70 individuals have been arrested for disobeying the ‘stay at home’ rules.

Speaking at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing held on Thursday 16th April 2020, Bryon described prank calls to the hotline as a “disturbing” matter observed by the NEOC.

“We consider this to be very serious. The 311 is a hotline for emergencies for those who may require assistance. The 311 is a line that give explanations and assistance to who would require assistance and it is ….unacceptable for those who do not have any proper business or proper question to try to give prank calls to the 311 hotline. This must stop. This must be terminated immediately. What I will say is that these calls will be monitored if necessary traced if anyone wants to continue to give false information or to undermine our 311 hotline. It is doing a service for you and for all of us and should be taken very seriously,” he remarked.

“This is not the time for prank,” added Chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force Lesroy Williams.

In sharing the law enforcement activities as it relates to curfew breakers, Superintendent Cromwell- at the NEOC media event on Thursday 16th April- informed that from the period of March 28th up to April 15th, there has been seventy-two (72) arrests.

He provided the breakdown: In Division A (Basseterre area, Cayon, Stapleton, Frigate Bay) thirty-eight 38 arrests , twenty-five (25) in Division B (area of West Farm to Lodge) and nine (9) in Division C which is Nevis.

According to him, 48 of the 72 persons have been charged and 24 have been informed that they would be reported via summons.

At a previous briefing on Tuesday 14th April, he warned pranksters to desist the ‘cat and mouse’ activities or face prosecution when caught.