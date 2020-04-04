BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Saturday 4th April 2020)-A female who fits in the age category of those at risk of getting COVID-19 has tested positive for the illness, bringing the present total number of cases in the Federation to 10 with three on Nevis and seven on St.Kitts.

Junior Minister of Health, Senator Wendy Phipps announced at today’s live daily report that: “Today Saturday, April 4, 2020 St. Kitts and Nevis recorded one (1) additional case of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 10. The patient is a 66 year-old female who is a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis, and resident on Nevis. “

According to her, “The case appears to have been travel related, due to the patient’s contact with tourists from the UK and the USA who would have recently visited the Federation.”

She highlighted that now that confirmation of COVID-19 has been received, the patient is subjected to compulsory isolation in order to limit the likelihood of transmission to others.

Additionally, Phipps said the Ministry of Health on Nevis would have commenced tracing the contacts of this individual and these contacts would be subject to strict quarantine and testing.

“The Federal Ministry of Health again reminds our citizens and residents of our individual and collective responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our Nation by following the advice of the public health authorities regarding infection and prevention control (IPC). There should be strict observance of quarantine and isolation regulations by remaining at home if you are placed on home/self-quarantine, or in the place of isolation for the entire duration of the period,” the junior health officials commented.