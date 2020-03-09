BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 6th March 2020) – A March 2020 student exchange programme that was expected to see a group of students from the French Caribbean island Guadeloupe visiting St.Kitts- Nevis this week has been postponed until further notice due to concerns over the coronavirus.

This media house while in contact with the local organising body-the Alliance Française St.Kitts-Nevis– was informed about a decision by the French government regarding travel restrictions in light of the global health threat.

This was a second annual plan programme with the St. John Perse High School in Guadeloupe following a visit by a St.Kitts-Nevis group to the French isle in 2019.

A total of twenty seven (27) Guadeloupean students were expected to be hosted by twenty four (24) Kittitian families from Tuesday 3rd March to Tuesday 10th March involving students from the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, Immaculate Conception Catholic School, Basseterre High School, Washington Archibald High School and Cayon High School.

A social media message by the Alliance Française reads: “Dear friends, We regret to inform you that due to the recent prevalence of the coronavirus in the region, as a precautionary measure, the French government has restricted school activities, including travel abroad. Therefore, the exchange trip for the group of Guadeloupean students has been postponed until further notice. We are all very disappointed, especially as all the effort we put together to plan such a wonderful week full of activities and events will not take place as planned. We hope that the situation will improve and that we will be able to reschedule it very soon.”

The programme is promoted as one to provide opportunity for the students to foster their friendship, to visit the island and continue exchanging on their respective cultures.

Sponsors include the Ministry of Education, Youth Sports and Culture and St. Kitts Tourism Authority with close collaboration with the education ministry, principals and French teachers.

Included on the itinerary for the planned visit to the federation are a visit to Brimstone Hill Fortress, a Scenic Island Railway tour and a tour of Nevis.