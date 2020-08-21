BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 21st August 2020) – Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws is frowning upon the illegal act of human smuggling and is advising locals not to be involved in such operations.

She was at the time speaking to media workers on the morning of Monday 17th August 2020 when quizzed about what was an alleged incident at the time of the interview, regarding the quarantine response to the situation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You cannot bring in and smuggle in persons from other islands, especially high risk sites like St. Maarten,” Dr. Laws urged in appealing to reporters the importance of highlighting such advisory.

“It is not ok to be involved in an operation whereby persons are smuggled into St.Kitts from St. Maarten; that’s not ok,” Dr. Laws emphasized during her expressed sentiments.

As gathered, individuals have been placed in quarantine as a result of the smuggling operation that was intercepted by the authorities.

A police press statement issued by the Police Public Relations Department later that day revealed that three persons – a national of St. Kitts and Nevis, a national of the Dominican Republic and a national of Venezuela – were taken into custody after a tip received broke up a smuggling operation, involving a vessel, called ‘Black Kings’ which is registered in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Police are currently looking for another individual who is believed to have made it to the shore and fled the scene while one additional national of the Federation, who was found on land in the vicinity of Palmetto Bay, was also taken into custody.

Police say that acting quickly on information received from a concerned citizen, The St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard was able to assist with the capture of several persons believed to be involved in a smuggling operation.

It is said that according to the report, on Friday, August 14, a boat was spotted near the shore in the Palmetto Point area and that the Coast Guard contacted the police at about 8 p.m. and several units responded.

Police say following an initial search of the vessel and surrounding water, the three persons were taken into custody. ‘Black Kings’ vessel was seized by the Coast Guard.

It is understood that Immigration Department has processed the non-national individuals.

Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy has praised the person who made the report as a true stalwart who was playing an active role in helping to thwart any illegal activity taking place along our shores.

Persons who have any information regarding this incident or the suspect, are asked to contact the Old Road Police Station at 465-6250 or their nearest Police Station.