BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 24th July 2020)- President of the West Line Bus Association Rambo Webster has corrected rumors going about social media indicating that bus operators staged a strike on the morning of Thursday 23rd July 2020.

A video making its rounds on Facebook and WhatsApp that day shows buses stationed in the parking lot section of the Caribbean Cinemas in the Buckley’s community.

This media house contacted President of the West Line Bus Association Nicholson ‘Rambo’ Webster who said “the issue has nothing to do with the passengers nor the government.”

According to him: “We had an emergency meeting because we have some issues on the terminal with a male police officer and we needed to get the matter addressed and so we decided to take a course of action after consulting police.”

Asked if the issue has to do with one officer, he pointed out that the matter “escalated with one particular officer but we’ve been having challenges with more than one officer.”

As understood, the issue has to do with double parking accusations by police which has led to bus drivers being arrested with a most recent contention episode taking place on Wednesday 22nd July.

Commenting on whether any progress has been made in trying to tackle the matter, Webster said that Assistant Commissioner of Police Adolph Adams went into a meeting to speak to the matter and has given assurance that the matter will be addressed likewise Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports Lindsay Grant who has also given assurance.

“We have seen some results”, Webster expressed whilst noting that police officers were “sent to make some adjustments.”

An apology is extended to passengers for any inconvenience caused by the disruption of service following the 8:00 AM called meeting.