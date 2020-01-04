BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Tuesday 31st December 2019)-Following the National Carnival Swimwear Pageant and the Mr. GQ competition, Avis Glasgow and St. Clair Williams emerged as the winners, respectively from a field of six competitors in the two-fold show held on Thursday 26th December 2019 at the Sugar Mill at Warner Park.

Placing first runner up in the swimsuit contest was T’ Quani McDowell followed by Onique Phipps in the second runner up spot.

Glasgow won three out of the four categories Best Glitz & Glam, Best Creative National Pride Swimwear and Best Identical – Avis Glasgow.

She was also awarded Miss Photogenic.

McDowell, who was the recipient of the Chairperson’s Award and also Miss Amity, was adjudged Best Interview while Phipps captured Best Creative Environmental Wear and also received the Queen Of Social Media award.

The other three contestants were Uniqueka Estridge, Talisha Laudat and Tasia Jones.

For the Mr.GQ Competition side of things, Brandon Cox placed first runner-up while Brian Perdereaux came in for second runner-up position.

The newly crowned king won Best Carnival Costume while Cox took the remaining segments- Best Beach Wear, Best Mr. Fit and Best GQ Wear.

Perdereaux was the recipient of the Chairman’s Award and Mr. Popular.

Kimar Bigby got the My Brother’s Keeper award while Earl Brotherson captured the Mr. Phtogenic award.

The other participant was Xavier Sam.