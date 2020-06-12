BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 12th June 2020)- A 26-year-old man who died after a recent fight involving other individuals in the Old Road Community was stabbed in the heart, according to details of an autopsy report.

Police have informed that Resident Pathologist Dr. Adrian Nunez following an autopsy carried out on Monday 8th June 2020 concluded that Donte Samuel’s death was due to Cardic Tamponade secondary to a single stab wound to the left anterior chest with heart injury.

According to www.healthline.com: “Cardiac tamponade is a serious medical condition in which blood or fluids fill the space between the sac that encases the heart and the heart muscle. This places extreme pressure on your heart. The pressure prevents the heart’s ventricles from expanding fully and keeps your heart from functioning properly. Your heart can’t pump enough blood to the rest of your body when this happens.”

Police investigations revealed that close to 4 PM on Tuesday 2nd June, an altercation between several persons took place in Old Road fatally wounding that young community resident.

Reportedly, Samuel was stabbed in the chest and 31-year-old Quezney Watson, also of Old Road, received a wound to his left eye.

Both were transported to the Joseph N France General Hospital in private vehicles.

Samuel succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Hospital while Watson underwent surgery and warded in a stable condition.

The Police are appealing to persons who might have information regarding this incident to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468 or the nearest Police Station.