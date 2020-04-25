BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 23rd April 2020)– A second individuals in St.Kitts-Nevis has reportedly recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19), leaving 13 others in isolation for now.

At the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing held on Thursday 23rd April 2020, Public Relations Officer of NEOC Dr. Marissa Carty gave the follow- up update about the additional recovery case on the heels of the first announcement two days before on Tuesday 21st April.

Dr. Carty also stated that 260 samples were tested with the 15 cases positive, 233 confirmed negative and 12 results pending.

Additionally, 1 person quarantined at a government facility with 106 quarantined at home as the 13 positive cases in isolation while 633 persons have been released from quarantine.