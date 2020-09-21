BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 18th September 2020) – Wounded is Devon Whattley of St. Paul’s.

Police say the non-fatal shooting incident occurred sometime after 1:00 AM.

Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that Whattley was inside his mother’s house when unknown assailants fired a number of shots through the window.

He was transported to the JNF Hospital via the ambulance. An x-ray has revealed that he received a single gunshot wound and the bullet is lodged behind his spine.

Police are appealing to persons who might have information regarding this incident to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468 or the nearest Police Station.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.