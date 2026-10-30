Young Sugar Boyz Continue Making History At FIFA U15 World Cup

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BAKU, Azerbaijan — The St. Kitts and Nevis Under-15 Boys National Team continued to make its mark on the international stage, scoring a total of eight goals so far at the FIFA Under-15 Boys World Cup and Football Festival in Baku, Azerbaijan. Their latest came in their Round of 32 match against Sudan on Wednesday October 28, where they following an exciting 3-3 draw against Sudan in the Round of 16, Tier E.

The Young Sugar Boyz delivered an encouraging performance against their Sudanese counterparts, matching them goal for goal in regulation time before losing 4-1 in the penalty shootout.

Kazaii Rawlins led the scoring for St. Kitts and Nevis with a brace, while Kyj Martin added the team’s third goal. The three goals further underscored the team’s growing attacking confidence and ability to compete against international opposition.

Despite the disappointment of the penalty shootout, the performance represents another significant milestone for St. Kitts and Nevis, whose players have continued to demonstrate determination, resilience and quality throughout the tournament.

Head Coach Diego Pishinin praised the team’s efforts, particularly its ability to create scoring opportunities, while acknowledging the disappointment of the final outcome. “I think the boys did well. They started the game good, we were able to create three goals. Unfortunately, the opponents were able to draw the game,” Pishinin said.

He noted that Sudan capitalised during the penalty shootout but emphasised the importance of the team’s performance as it prepares for its next challenge.

“For us, it was a good performance. Now it’s to get the heads up and confidence back, as we have another game in the afternoon, which we will be fighting for a win,” he said.

A HISTORIC CAMPAIGN FOR ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

The Young Sugar Boyz have already established themselves as history-makers during the Federation’s first appearance at the FIFA Under-15 Boys World Cup and Football Festival in Baku, Azerbaijan.

On Monday, October 26, the team recorded St. Kitts and Nevis’ first-ever victory at a FIFA World Cup, defeating the Cayman Islands 3-1. Rawlins scored twice, while Evory Barnes contributed the other goal in the historic encounter. That victory brought the team’s goal tally to five at the time.

Earlier in the competition, Tarique Berridge scored St. Kitts and Nevis’ first-ever FIFA World Cup goal on Saturday, October 24, while Lajarni Byron found the net in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Macau, China.

The three goals against Sudan have since increased the team’s tournament total to eight goals, a remarkable achievement for the young footballers representing the Federation on the world stage.

Following the historic victory over the Cayman Islands, Coach Pishinin expressed his satisfaction with the team’s progress and the players’ growing confidence.

“This is the first World Cup for St. Kitts and Nevis and we got our first win. I am very happy for the players, happy for their performance, but also very happy to represent St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said.

He added that the players had grown in confidence as the tournament progressed, noting that their experience against increasingly challenging opposition had contributed to their development.

“After the Egypt game, I think the confidence got higher. The more they play, the confidence is getting higher,” Pishinin said.

ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY AWAITS

The Young Sugar Boyz will have another opportunity to continue their campaign when they face Sri Lanka at 9:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday October 28 in their next match.

While the penalty shootout defeat against Sudan was disappointing, the team can take encouragement from its ability to score three goals against international opposition and its overall contribution of eight goals to the tournament.

The players have already delivered a historic first World Cup victory and demonstrated that St. Kitts and Nevis can compete on this stage.

As the tournament continues, the focus now shifts to the challenge against Sri Lanka, with the Young Sugar Boyz determined to recover, maintain their confidence and continue representing the Federation with pride. The journey continues, and St. Kitts and Nevis will be cheering them on.