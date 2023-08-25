…Accused Ram’s Robber Caught

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 24th August 2023)-Police have informed that three men have been charged for intending to rob Ram’s Supermarket on Nevis, three days after a car chase incident.

Accused are Clijuarn Henry of Rawlins Village, Nevis; Kennedy Rodriguez of Shadwell (Pine Garden, St. Kitts); and T’iquan Pennyfeather of Conaree Village/Monkey Hill (St. Kitts), for the offence of Assault with Intent to Rob.

Information coming from the police Public Relations Office, all three were each charged on three (3) warrants for the offence of Assault with Intent to Rob, and that “The charges follow a search that was executed on the vehicle being driven by Mr. Henry.”

Reportedly, the trio was charged on August 23rd 2023 with Henry being charged at the Newcastle Police Station, Mr. Rodriguez being charged at the Charlestown Police Station and Mr. Pennyfeather being charged at the Cotton Ground Police Station.

Police also say that the search followed a brief chase by law enforcement on August 20th 2023 that ended with Henry colliding with a wall along the Brown Hill main road in Nevis.

According to the local authorities, the vehicular search resulted in the collection of some items of evidential value and the apprehension of all three males by Police.

In respect to this incident, police in an initial report said that at approximately 2:30PM on August 20th, 2023, five (5) armed assailants attempted to rob Ram’s Supermarket on Nevis.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the assailants attacked the security guard with an umbrella and attempted to rob the cash tills. As they were unable to access the tills, the robbers fled the scene in a vehicle they stole from a customer who was entering the supermarket.

The stolen vehicle was abandoned by the robbers and recovered by Police at Long Point.

Shortly after receiving the robbery reports, Police pursued a vehicle with four (4) suspects in the Brown Hill area. During the chase, the vehicle crashed into a wall and one (1) suspect fled the scene on foot. The other three (3) suspects were taken into Police custody.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is sincerely thanking the general public for their cooperation and assistance on this and other matters.

Meanwhile on St.Kitts, police have charged a young man in connection with robbery at Ram’s Cash and Carry in Bird Rock.

23- year-old Kiaeem Carty of New Road, St. Kitts has gotten six (6) charges laid against him, namely one (1) count of Robbery, one (1) count of Possession of Firearm, and one (1) count of Possession of Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life following offences committed on June 21st, 2023.

Police Photo: 23- year-old Kiaeem Carty of New Road

Police say the investigation into the matter is ongoing and we will continue to update the general public accordingly.