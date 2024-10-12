Got NEWS? Email Us
TDC Home and Building Depots: Continued Commitment to Breast Cancer Awareness

General News

As the Federation observes Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the TDC Home and Building Depots are playing their part to raise the level of consciousness about the disease that affects women and men.

Pinktober, the annual  Sales and Awareness Campaign, gives customers the opportunity to receive ‘pink savings’ with up to forty percent discount on a wide range of products throughout the store, and online at www.shoptdcgroup.com. 

The retail stores have also set up the ‘Pink Room’, a private and confidential space in store that offers free breast screenings, by a team of trained and certified health professionals, on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.  with the chance to win a free mammogram.

Saturdays have also been dubbed, Solidary Saturdays, where the staff has decided to wear an item of pink clothing, to “support the fighters, admire the survivors, honour the taken and never give up hope” for those affected by the critical health issue.

Pinktober forms part of the companies’ annual cause related outreach programmes to advocate and educate the public about the realities of breast cancer.

