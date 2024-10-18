Got NEWS? Email Us
Cherishing Our Senior Citizens: A Call to Care

Cherishing Our Senior Citizens: A Call to Care

Social Commentary

Published on

By Admin
As we observe the Month of the Elderly, it is a fitting time to reflect on how we treat our senior citizens. 

As a society, we must not fail to show the love, respect, and care our elderly deserve. This must change. We should always recognize that if we are fortunate enough to live long, we too will grow older and one day find ourselves in their shoes. It is only right to cherish our elders now, just as we hope to be cherished in the future.

With each birthday, we wish for long life and many more years ahead. But what is the point of wishing such blessings for longevity if we fail to appreciate the lives and experiences of those who have already walked that path? Our senior citizens are living sources of wisdom, knowledge, and history. They have built and nurtured the very foundations of the society we enjoy today, having contributed tirelessly to our nation’s growth and development.

There is a touching Greek proverb that reads, “A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.” It reminds us that true greatness lies in caring for others, even when we may not directly benefit. Our elders have spent their productive years laying the groundwork for future generations, and now it is our turn to ensure they are respected, supported, and appreciated in their later years.

Instead of scorn, we should offer kindness. Instead of neglect, we should provide care. It is a moral duty to honour those who have paved the way for us, knowing that we will one day need that same kindness and care.

Let us always strive to be a compassionate society that values its elderly. 

Let us be proud of the legacy we are creating, one built on respect, love, and community. 

As we celebrate the Month of the Elderly, may we all take it upon ourselves to ensure our seniors live out their days with dignity and grace. By doing so, we not only honour their contributions but also ensure that goodness follows us all.

