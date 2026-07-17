School Leavers Empowered with Essential Money Management Skills at ASPIRE Financial Symposium

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NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (July 14, 2026) – Dozens of fifth and sixth form school-leavers from across Nevis gained valuable financial literacy skills at the recently held ASPIRE Financial Symposium, an interactive programme designed to prepare young people to make informed financial decisions as they transition into adulthood.

Hosted recently at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC), the half-day symposium formed part of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Financial Education Programme, ASPIRE (Achieving Success through Personal Investment, Resources and Education). The initiative seeks to equip the nation’s youth with the knowledge, skills and confidence needed to build a secure financial future.

Minister of Education and Youth in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Troy Liburd, commended the ASPIRE programme and the Financial Symposium for equipping young people with essential money management skills as they prepare to transition from school into the world of work.

“Being able to have money, look at it, know that it’s there and to have it to put to a good use is something good for you to learn, that type of discipline. So, I want to commend our Federal Government for putting this initiative in place. It’s a wonderful project so kudos. I hope that all the young people will gravitate to what you have to offer with ASPIRE. It would really help to put the young people of the Federation on a good footing toward saving and investing for their future,” he said during the opening ceremony.

The symposium featured a series of engaging, hands-on activities that combined financial education with interactive learning. Participants explored essential topics including opening and managing a bank account, budgeting and money management, saving and investing, understanding credit and financial responsibility, and setting financial and career goals. The programme was designed to move beyond theory, allowing students to apply financial concepts through games, discussions and practical exercises.

Students participated in icebreaker activities examining their attitudes toward money, followed by interactive sessions such as “Sort That Expense,” where they distinguished between needs and wants, and “Living on a 20 Green Leaves Income,” a budgeting simulation that challenged teams to manage household finances and make spending decisions based on priorities and available resources.

A guest presentation introduced participants to the ECCU First Step Savings Account, while additional activities focused on smart shopping, financial goal setting, and creating vision boards to encourage long-term planning. Through a spoken word competition and collaborative exercises, students also explored the connection between career aspirations, income, budgeting and saving.

The programme also included quizzes and discussions on key financial concepts such as compound interest, inflation, budgeting and saving, helping participants build a stronger understanding of how everyday financial decisions can influence their future.

The ASPIRE Financial Education Programme is grounded in the vision of empowering the nation’s youth with responsible financial management skills from an early age. It combines education, entertainment and practical learning experiences to make financial literacy engaging and relevant to young people, while encouraging positive financial habits that can benefit not only students but also their families and communities.

Organisers expressed confidence that the symposium provided participants with practical tools to help them navigate financial responsibilities, pursue their personal and professional goals, and make sound financial choices as they enter the next stage of their lives.