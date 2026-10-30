S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd. Leads The Charge In Electric Mobility With Landmark GAC And AION Automotive Launch In St. Kitts And Nevis This Weekend

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Horsford’s Automotive introduces a new generation of electric and fuel-efficient vehicles as the Federation advances its transition toward cleaner transportation.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — October 29, 2026 — S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd., one of the Federation’s longest-established and most respected business institutions, is proud to announce a major milestone in the evolution of the local automotive industry with the official launch of the internationally recognised GAC automotive brand and its innovative AION electric vehicle lineup through Horsford’s Automotive.

The landmark introduction, scheduled for Saturday, October 31, 2026, at the company’s Wellington Road showroom in Basseterre, represents a significant expansion of the automotive options available to motorists across St. Kitts and Nevis.

As the authorised local dealer for GAC, Horsford’s Automotive is taking a leading role in bringing advanced electric vehicle technology, contemporary automotive design and modern mobility solutions to the Federation.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment, following the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ decision to reduce import duties on qualifying fully electric vehicles from 45 percent to 10 percent, effective May 1, 2026.

This major policy initiative, announced under the leadership of Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Hon. Konris Maynard, forms part of the Government’s broader commitment to promoting electric mobility, reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels and advancing sustainable transportation.

The introduction of GAC and AION complements the Government’s Decarbonised Roadway Initiative for Vehicle Electrification (DRIVE), providing consumers with practical opportunities to explore and embrace the next generation of automotive technology.

HORSFORD’S RESPONDS TO A CHANGING AUTOMOTIVE LANDSCAPE

For S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd., the GAC introduction reflects the company’s longstanding commitment to innovation, customer service and its continued investment in the economic development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Through Horsford’s Automotive, the company is expanding its automotive portfolio to include an exciting combination of fully electric vehicles, modern SUVs and fuel-efficient petrol-powered models designed to meet the changing needs of today’s motorists.

The new lineup includes the technologically advanced GAC AION V, the premium GAC HYPTEC HT, and the compact AION UT, alongside the dynamic GAC GS3 EMZOOM and the futuristic GAC EMKOO.

These vehicles combine contemporary styling, advanced driver-assistance technology, comfort, safety and performance, providing customers with a wider range of motoring choices.

An additional highlight is the comprehensive warranty protection being promoted with the brand, including an eight-year or 160,000-kilometre vehicle warranty, along with electric vehicle battery warranty coverage extending to 200,000 kilometres, subject to applicable model and warranty conditions.

WALLIS WILKIN: “THE FUTURE OF DRIVING IS HERE!”

Speaking on the significance of the launch, Wallis Wilkin, Group Marketing Manager for the Horsford’s Group of Companies, described the introduction of GAC and AION as an important milestone for the organisation and the Federation’s evolving automotive landscape.

“At Horsford’s, we believe that the future of driving should not be something our people only see in international markets. It should be something they can experience right here in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“The Government has taken an important step by reducing the import duties on electric vehicles, and Horsford’s Automotive is responding by bringing exciting new electric vehicle options to our local market.

“This is about more than introducing another automotive brand. It is about giving our customers greater choice, embracing modern technology and helping to shape the next generation of transportation in our Federation.

“With GAC and AION, we are combining innovation, quality, advanced safety features and the trusted service that customers have come to expect from Horsford’s.

“The future of driving is no longer somewhere down the road. The future is here, and Horsford’s is ready to help our customers experience it,” Wilkin declared.

SUPPORTING THE FEDERATION’S SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION FUTURE

The introduction of GAC’s electric vehicle lineup represents more than the arrival of a new automotive brand. It underscores the increasing importance of private-sector participation in the Federation’s transition toward cleaner and more efficient transportation.

Electric vehicles offer several potential advantages, including reduced routine maintenance requirements, improved energy efficiency and lower operating costs under suitable charging and usage conditions.

As the Government continues to advance its DRIVE programme, develop charging infrastructure and encourage electric vehicle adoption, Horsford’s Automotive is well positioned to support customers exploring the transition from conventional petrol-powered vehicles to electric mobility.

The company also recognises the importance of dependable after-sales service, customer education, technical expertise and warranty support in building long-term consumer confidence in emerging automotive technologies.

Through its established automotive operations and commitment to customer satisfaction, Horsford’s Automotive intends to play an active role in making modern mobility solutions increasingly accessible across the Federation.

THE GREAT GAC DRIVE OPEN DAY & TEST DRIVE EXPERIENCE — SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31

To celebrate this historic introduction, S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd. invites the general public to attend THE GREAT GAC DRIVE OPEN DAY & TEST DRIVE EXPERIENCE, taking place on Saturday, October 31, 2026, beginning at 8:00 AM, at Horsford’s Automotive, Wellington Road, Basseterre.

The event will provide an exciting opportunity for customers, families, automotive enthusiasts and prospective vehicle owners to experience the new GAC lineup firsthand.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the vehicles, learn about their innovative features, discuss available purchasing and financing options, and participate in test-drive experiences with selected models.

From premium electric SUVs to stylish family crossovers and practical urban vehicles, the launch will showcase a new dimension of automotive choice in St. Kitts and Nevis.

For S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd., this landmark introduction reinforces the company’s commitment to remaining responsive to the evolving needs of the communities it serves, while embracing technologies that will help shape the future of transportation.

GAC IS HERE. AION IS HERE. THE FUTURE OF DRIVING IS HERE — AT HORSFORD’S AUTOMOTIVE!