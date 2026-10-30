Nevis’ Integrity Commission Reports 2025 Declaration Compliance, Urges Outstanding Declarants To File

Home / Local News / Nevis’ Integrity Commission Reports 2025 Declaration Compliance,…

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (October 28, 2026)- The Integrity Commission (Nevis) has issued its report on declarations of income, assets and liabilities for 2025, highlighting compliance levels and urging outstanding declarants to fulfil their legal obligations.

The findings were presented by Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Ricaldo Caines, on October 27.

Of the 74 persons required to submit declarations by April 30, 2026, 42 (57 percent) filed on time, while 10 (13 percent) submitted their declarations late by June 30. A further 17 (23 percent) submitted declarations after June 30, while five (7 percent) remain non-compliant, having neither filed their declarations nor communicated with the Commission.

The Commission emphasised that filing declarations is a statutory obligation under the Integrity in Public Life Ordinance, Cap. 1.02, and an important mechanism for promoting transparency, accountability and public confidence in government and public institutions.

Expressing concern about the five outstanding declarants, the Commission urged them to submit their declarations without further delay. It stressed that compliance is mandatory, regardless of an individual’s position or seniority, and encouraged anyone experiencing genuine difficulties to communicate with the Commission in writing.

The report also identified recurring deficiencies in submissions, including incomplete or blank forms, missing supporting documentation and failure to provide required information about spouses or eligible children. To address these issues, the Commission has discontinued the acceptance of declarations in sealed envelopes and reminded declarants to follow all filing instructions and submit the required information and supporting documents.

Under Section 29(1) of the Ordinance, failure without reasonable cause to submit a required declaration or further particulars, or knowingly making a materially false declaration, constitutes an offence punishable upon summary conviction by a fine of $50,000, imprisonment for five years, or both.

The Commission warned that continued non-compliance could result in further action under the law, including publication of the names of non-compliant declarants in the newspaper and Official Gazette and referral to the Director of Public Prosecutions for prosecution.

It also reaffirmed its independence and impartiality in carrying out its statutory responsibilities, stressing that political office, administrative rank or seniority does not exempt anyone from the law or confer authority to influence the Commission’s work.

The Commission thanked those who filed on time and those who subsequently regularised their positions. It encouraged all persons in public life to prepare well in advance of future deadlines and regard compliance as an essential demonstration of professionalism, accountability and respect for the people of Nevis.

The Integrity Commission (Nevis) reaffirmed its commitment to fulfilling its mandate fairly, professionally and in accordance with the law, underscoring the importance of declaration compliance in strengthening integrity in public life.