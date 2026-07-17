Recent Upgrade of the Water Supply to St. Peters Results in 24-Hour Service

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Water standpipe and hillside reservoir tank, St. Kitts
The St. Peters community has been returned to a reliable 24-hour water supply following the addition of a new well at the Ponds-Needsmust Well Field. AI-generated image.
From the print editionYear 69 No. 07 — July 17, 2026 →

The St. Kitts Water Services Department is pleased to advise the General Public that effective June 19, 2026, the entire St. Peters community has been returned to a 24-hour water service. This was accomplished because of the addition of another well located at our Ponds-Needsmust Well Field, which provides an additional 150,000 gallons per day to the area.

St. Peters has been the fastest growing area of St. Kitts with a population of almost 6,000 persons representing a 20% growth over the past decade. This area requires a supply of around 700,000 gallons per day. The area is supplied by a well in the Basseterre area (350,000 gallons per day) and Greenhill Source (200,000 gallons per day); for a combined supply of 550,000 gallons per day.

The addition of these 150,000 gallons per day has, therefore, enabled us to meet the average demand of the population. The area has five (5) service reservoirs, each with a storage capacity of 100,000 gallons. Plans are afoot to expand these reservoirs in the coming years.

We are only able to divert this additional water (well) to St. Peters because of the recent commissioning of the two (2) million gallons per day Basseterre Desalination Plant, which is now providing adequate water to the Basseterre/Frigate Bay area.

We are proud that over the past few years we have moved communities from Cayon, Basseterre, Bird Rock and now St. Peters back to a reliable and safe 24-hour water service. Over 75% of our population now has a reliable 24-hour water service and through the ongoing well drilling project, the other 25% of the population will be returned to a 24-hour service within the next two (2) years.

We thank the public for your patience and understanding while we continue the long and steady construction of the necessary infrastructure to increase our water supply. We also thank you for partnering with us in the sustainable management of our precious water resources by conserving and paying your bills so that we can continue to invest in improving our system.

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