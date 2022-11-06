The red carpet will be rolled out for the fourth Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr. Terrance M. Drew when he steps off of Eva Airlines at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Monday, November 7, 2022, in Taipei.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew and a delegation left the Federation on November 5 headed for the Republic of China (Taiwan) for a 4-day state visit. It will be the Prime Minister’s inaugural trip to Taiwan. St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan share almost 40 years, 39 to be exact, of diplomatic ties, friendship, and cooperation.

The Prime Minister’s delegation includes the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Economic Development, International Trade, Investment, Industry and Commerce; Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier, Nevis Island Administration; Hon. Mr. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier, Nevis Island Administration; Honourable Senator Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment; Honourable Senator Isalean Phillip, Junior Minister with responsibility for the Ministry of Youth Empowerment and Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities; Honourable Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds, Member of Parliament in the Nevis Island Assembly; Mr. Samuel Berridge, Senior Assistant Secretary, Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister; Ms. Hazel Jeffers, Personal Assistant to the Prime Minister and His Excellency Michael Chau-Horng Lin, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

While in Formosa, as Taiwan (situated between Mainland China and Japan) was called in the mid-1500s by Portuguese explorers, Prime Minister Dr. Drew and his delegation will have several engagements including a visit to the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, a visit to Taipei International Travel Fair and the Main Plaza of the National Performing Arts Center on Monday, November 7.

On Tuesday, November 8, Dr. Drew will be given military honours on the square in front of the Presidential Office, which is the standard protocol for every head of government when he or she visits Taiwan for the first time. The Prime Minister will then meet with Her Excellency Dr. Tsai Ing-wen, President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) followed by a state banquet. He will then meet with H.E. Tai-san Chiu, Minister of Mainland Affairs. He will also meet with H.E. Dr. Jaushieh Joseph Wu, Minister of Foreign Affairs who will host a dinner for the St. Kitts and Nevis delegation.

On Wednesday, November 9, the Prime Minister and his delegation will pay a visit to the Environmental Protection Administration, Executive Yuan and meet with H.E. Tzi-chin Chang, Minister of Environmental Protection. That same day he will visit the National Health Insurance Administration, Ministry of Health and Welfare and meet with H.E. M.D. Po-chang Lee, Director General of the National Health Insurance Administration. He will next meet with H.E. Tseng-chang Su, Premier of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and then proceed to meet with students from St. Kitts and Nevis at the Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in Taipei.

The Prime Minister and his delegation will wrap up their visit on Thursday, November 10 with a visit to Tapei Veterans General Hospital and the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF).

The St. Kitts and Nevis delegation returns to the Federation on November 11, 2022.

Please click on the link below to follow the Prime Minister and his delegation when they arrive in Taiwan on November 7, 2022.