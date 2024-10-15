Prime Minister Dr. Drew Calls for an Urgent Need to Scale Up the Federation’s Response to the Threats of NCDs

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, October 15, 2024 (SKNIS) – With Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) and their complications still regarded as significant contributors to deaths in St. Kitts and Nevis, Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, is challenging health practitioners, non-governmental organisations, and the private sector to work collaboratively in an effort to accelerate interventions to combat the NCD challenge.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew made this clarion call in his address to mark the annual observance of the Global Week of Action on Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs), which runs from October 15-22, 2024, under the tagline “The Time to Lead is Now”.

Dr. Drew highlighted that diabetes, hypertension, and their complications are the leading causes of illness in the Federation. He shared startling statistics that showed that over 80 percent of deaths in St. Kitts and Nevis were attributed to NCDs between 2017 and 2021,

“These diseases are our biggest public health problem and the time to lead is now!” Prime Minister Dr. Drew asserted. “As a physician and as the Minister of Health and Prime Minister, I am convinced that the time to scale up the NCD response is now. The Ministry of Health (MOH), and the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis at-large, is investing its resources and adopting a comprehensive approach to accelerate the NCD response.”

The government’s wide-ranging response to the growing threat of NCDs includes prevention, screening, early detection, and aggressive management using evidence-based treatment options to reduce the onset of more severe and debilitating complications like strokes and heart attacks.

The local response in the fight against noncommunicable diseases entails the implementation of the Global HEARTS Programme in health centres throughout the Federation. The Global HEARTS Programme is aimed at strengthening the prevention and control of hypertension, diabetes, and their complications like heart attacks and heart failure. The multi-pronged approach also includes the continuation of the SKN Moves initiative and the certification of the JNF General Hospital as a Baby-Friendly Hospital. The Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) promotes a healthy diet by supporting exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life and continued breastfeeding for two years, as research has shown that exclusive breastfeeding and optimal infant and young child nutrition are essential for growth and development and in the long term, reduces the risks of developing NCDs.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew noted that these public health interventions, among others, are ongoing and should be accelerated by local authorities.

“This fight against the NCDs is real and getting worse because our population is ageing,” Dr. Drew said.

Looking ahead, the honourable prime minister said that the Ministry of Health will strengthen its community-based health services with an emphasis on primary care.

“The intention is to expand strategic partnerships with local non-governmental organisations, the private sector, and regional partners. This has the potential to exponentially increase efforts aimed at the prevention and control of NCDs,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew added.

The Ministry of Health will use this year’s observance of the Global Week for Action on NCDs to strengthen calls for the prevention and management of NCDs at every level.