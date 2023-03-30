The Ministry of Small Business & Entrepreneurship, the business support arm for the Government, in its quest to help further develop the Micro Small and Medium Enterprise sector (MSME), has planned a Community Business Meeting for Thursday 6th, April 2023 at the Newtown Community Center, commencing at 6:00 p.m.

This meeting forms part of the Ministry’s strategy to foster the development of the sector. The intention, therefore, is to engage potential and existing entrepreneurs in discussions regarding the successful establishment and/or continued operation of their business venture.

Presentations will be made on the technical assistance offered by the Ministry which includes assistance with business plan writing, accessing incentives/Import Duty concession and business counselling/training. Additionally, information with regard to the OECS Green Entrepreneurship Initiative will be shared. The main objective of this initiative is to support the development of green businesses in the Eastern Caribbean. The programme also aims to create inclusive green jobs while helping OECS member countries meet their sustainability and climate action goals. This initiative will offer Incubator and Accelerator programme, including virtual training courses, a mentorship programme, in-person events, links to investors, access to interest-free loans and a pitch competition with a chance to win a USD$10,000 grant.

All interested persons are invited to attend this informative session to learn more about how to access the green entrepreneur initiative and the services offered by the Ministry of Small Business & Entrepreneurship.

Contact us for more information at 467-1460/1203