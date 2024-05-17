PM Drew Calls For Public Health Approach to Crime

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Wednesday 15th May 2024)- Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Terrance Drew, is echoing his call for a transformative shift in addressing crime and violence by treating it as a public health matter as a holistic approach in the fight against crime and violence.

“Treating crime as a public health issue offers a comprehensive approach that not only addresses the consequences of crime and violence but also focuses on the root causes, ultimately leading to much safer communities.”

Dr. Drew’s remarks were made during his presentation in the wake of the introduction of the Firearms (Amendment) Bill 2024, a piece of legislation aimed at combating gun violence and enhancing national security.

“The Firearms Amendment Bill 2024 forms part of the St. Kitts Labour Party’s administration’s commitment to ensuring that our federation is truly a place where peace abounds,” Dr. Drew explained. “It represents a comprehensive approach to tackling gun violence by addressing key aspects of firearm regulation and enforcement.”

The proposed amendments include provisions to establish a firearms amnesty period, increase penalties for high-level firearm offenses such as importation and possession of automatic weapons, and strengthen penalties for regular firearm offenses.

Dr. Drew emphasized that while increasing penalties is crucial, it must be complemented by other measures to effectively address the root causes of crime.

“Let me make this clear from the outset,” Dr. Drew emphasized. “Increasing penalties for gun-related offenses by itself will never solve any issue with gun violence…but must work in tandem with other measures.”

Drawing from his background in public health advocacy, Dr. Drew highlighted the importance of treating crime and violence as a public health issue. He underscored the need for a comprehensive approach that addresses the underlying factors contributing to crime while promoting community well-being and resilience.

The Prime Minister outlined three primary intervention fronts borrowed from public health strategies: disrupting transmission, preventing secondary transmission, and changing societal behaviour norms. He emphasized the importance of engaging credible influencers, rolling out interventions to halt the progression of violence, and championing policy initiatives aimed at fostering a culture of nonviolence.

“This is not just a reaction to anything, but a comprehensive, proactive approach to a matter that has been plaguing us and the region for far too long,” Dr. Drew remarked. “By championing these policy initiatives, we can address the environmental causes that may lead to violence and create a safer and more prosperous future for all.”

According to Drew: “As a society that believes in God, we recognize the inherent value of every human life,” Dr. Drew stated. “Every life is precious, and it is our duty to uphold and cherish it.”