Workers Union Field Officer Rates Impactful Radio Appearance

(Left) Field Officer of the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU) and executive committee member Sean Kelly and General Secretary Precious Mills pose for a photo inside the Freedom FM (106.5) a highly engaging ‘Issues’ radio appearance on Wednesday, 16th May 2024 with host Maurice ‘EK’ Flanders (Spokesman Snap)
BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 16th May 2024)- “Well, what I can say is that the radio appearance exercise went very well because even this afternoon, as I was meeting with a lot of workers, they felt that what we said yesterday was very impactful and that people really need to join the union in these times.”

So said Field Officer of the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU) and executive committee member Sean Kelly in giving review after he, alongside General Secretary Precious Mills, participated in a highly engaging ‘Issues’ radio appearance on Freedom FM (106.5) on Wednesday 15th May 2024. with host Maurice ‘EK’ Flanders- a well-known media personality and union advocate.

The Union representatives discussed the critical role of workers being unionised in today’s workplace environment, receiving significant feedback from workers who resonated with the message.

Reflecting on the appearance during an interview with this media house, Kelly emphasized the increasing pressures faced by workers and the necessity of union support.

“Right now, workers are under attack in the workplaces. So every worker right now needs a voice who will help them to stand the tide on their job,” he stated, highlighting the union’s role as a steadfast ally for employees navigating workplace challenges.

Kelly also touched on the recent International Workers Day (Labour Day) march, noting the Union’s success in raising awareness and garnering attention from the community and workers on a whole.

“Well, the march, it was successful on the union’s behalf because we got across to the bystanders and the people, they paid attention to the messages we sent along the route,” he explained.

He went on to say that the Union is already looking forward to making an even bigger impact next year.

“We have made a decision that next year we want a bigger impact. So, therefore, we have started the preparation of putting ideas together of how we could make the march happen. It is going to be much bigger and more impactful for workers.”

In light of the importance of union membership being a central theme of the discussion, Kelly shared insights based on his daily interactions with workers.

“You can see the need for the union in their lives because some people feel that their bosses are not listening to them, they want to take advantage of them, pay them what they feel like, not pay social security, you know, just ill-treat them, put them to do things against what doctors are advising.

He emphasized that many workers recognize the value of having a union to advocate for their rights and interests.

The Union Field Officer is urging workers to view union membership not as a financial burden but as a valuable investment in their future.

“So, they’re saying that they think that workers on a whole should gravitate to the union, and not see the weekly dues of $5.00 as a burden, but see it as an investment into a better workplace,” he noted.

The radio appearance on Freedom FM has evidently struck a chord with the workforce, as indicated by the positive feedback received by Kelly and General Secretary Mills.

According to Mills, the discussion underscored the union’s commitment to advocating for workers’ rights and improving workplace conditions across St. Kitts and Nevis.

She also highlighted that as the union continues its efforts, the organisation remains dedicated to ensuring that every worker has a strong, supportive voice in their corner.

The upcoming initiatives and plans aim to further solidify the union’s presence and impact, ensuring that the message of solidarity and support reaches even more members of the community.

SourceSpokesman Newsroom

