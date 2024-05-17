Local IT Expert Develops App For Digital Timesheet Payment Processing

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Wednesday 15th May 2024)-In a move towards modernisation, the government’s STEP (Skills Training Empowerment Programme) office in St. Kitts has introduced an online system for the submission of workers’ timesheets by employers for processing weekly payments.

This initiative via an app, developed by local STEP Accountant Clive Nias, who is also an IT (Information Technology) technician, aims to eliminate the need for paper-based submissions, enhance efficiency, improve information records and boost security.

This reporter had an exclusive chit-chat with Nias on Tuesday 14th May 2024 at the STEP office, located on the Bay Road in Basseterre.

“We are currently going digital using the app. It’s more efficient, more effective, and it also allows more security, meaning we give the employers the actual login information and not the employees because we used to have challenges with it in relation to verifying the timesheet submissions,” he noted.

Nias’ information as developer can be found in the app details for the ‘AttendanceSystem’ on the Google Play Store. The system can be accessed via mobile phones and computer devices.

“The system is so easy, so user-friendly. Once you get accustomed to it, it doesn’t take more than two minutes. Just take two minutes out of your day. When you are lying down watching TV, just remember the STEP [timesheet].”

As understood, Nias proposed this digital solution, recognizing the pressing need for a more efficient system, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I put forward the proposal to [management] just when COVID started [in 2020] because, you know, we couldn’t have people back and forth in the office,” Nias explained. “We had to come up with something that allowed us to continue operations without physical interactions. Technology provided that solution.”

According to the IT Technician, the transition to the digital system has been met with mostly positive response.

“The response we have received is more positive than negative. Of course, with anything new, there are those who don’t want to change their ways, but so far so good.”

Asked about the response from the older in age employers, the accountant added, “Majority of them were saying we are not thinking about them but when we show them the system, they said they like it and realize the convenience of using it. At first, they were not into it, but after showing them how it operates, they agree it’s something good we are doing.”

According to Nias, employers were given a one-month notice, and that initially fifteen (15) employers were using the app in April but now almost all employers on the island are using the digital platform.

“We sent out a notice exactly on April 3rd, and we gave a deadline of May 3rd. So we had a month notice,” the accountant said. “Our next step once St. Kitts is fully completed is to go over to Nevis and sensitize the employers on Nevis. I can safely say we have about 90% of employers on St. Kitts using this online attendance system.”

To date, there is a recorded 100 + (meaning over 100) downloads.

One of the significant benefits of the new system is the extended timeframe for submitting timesheets.

“The timesheet with this new digital way, normally we are ask people to submit timesheets on Monday by 4 o’clock to be able to process but now we have up until midnight,” the STEP accountant explained. “We give people more time. Those who finish working late and don’t have the time can now submit when they are relaxing. They have enough time to input the data. So, we start accepting from Friday afternoon. They can submit Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday up to midnight.”

To further enhance user experience, the platform will soon feature push notifications.

“The next step we are going to implement is a push notification to remind persons to submit the timesheet,” Nias said.

Commenting on general the usefulness of technology, he expressed: “Technology is so great but as a society and business community, we need to utilize it more. Everything around us revolves around technology. So, I would say it’s a great thing to have; we just need to use it in more meaningful ways,” Nias remarked.

As gathered, employers interested in transitioning to this more efficient, eco-friendly process are encouraged to register by either reaching out via WhatsApp at 762-8317 or visiting the STEP office.