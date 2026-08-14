Just in the Nick of Time: Do We Really Know Our National Anthem?

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Just in the nick of time, as we prepare to celebrate another Independence Anniversary (19th September), an interesting and somewhat uncomfortable topic has found its way into the national conversation: Do we really know the words to ‘O Land of Beauty’,our National Anthem?

The question was thrust into the spotlight following a recent incident at the People’s Labour Party (PLP) convention, where a young woman, while singing the anthem before a live audience and during a live stream, incorrectly rendered some of the patriotic lyrics. As social media does so efficiently, the footage quickly travelled far beyond those who witnessed it in person. Before long, it was being shared, discussed, joked about and dissected locally.

The reactions have been mixed. Some have been sympathetic, suggesting that what happened was simply a case of human error, perhaps brought on by the pressure of performing before an audience and knowing that cameras were rolling. Others have been far less forgiving, arguing that there should be no excuse for not knowing the words to our National Anthem.

There have certainly been jokes, memes and the usual social media jabs, and while there is nothing wrong with a little humour, perhaps we should pause before the laughter and ask ourselves a more important question: How patriotic are we, really?

One encouraging takeaway from that recent incident is that what happens almost instinctively whenever someone falters while singing the National Anthem. The audience often joins in, helping to carry the lyrics and correct the mistake. That, in itself, is something worth celebrating.

Rather than leaving someone to struggle alone, we step in together to preserve a song that belongs to all of us. It is a quiet but powerful reminder that patriotism is also about helping one another. In fact, that willingness to come together and help each other out is a pretty decent reflection of who we aspire to be as a nation.

Patriotism, however, is not simply the ability to recite the National Anthem without making a mistake. Neither is it putting on a shirt decorated with the national flag, wearing national colours or displaying a flag during Independence celebrations.

Patriotism is supposed to be reflected in how we live.

If we proudly sing about our land being beautiful, peaceful and free, then our conduct should help preserve that beauty, peace and freedom. If we speak of working together and standing proudly as a nation, then our behaviour towards one another should reflect those ideals.

We cannot claim patriotism only when it is convenient.

And perhaps this is where the conversation needs to go beyond one person's mistake with the anthem. We should examine how we treat our country, our communities, our institutions and each other.

Our love for the country must also rise above partisan politics. We cannot love St. Kitts and Nevis only when the political party we support occupies the government. The country does not change depending on which administration is in office. St. Kitts and Nevis remains our country.

We should therefore resist the temptation to make patriotism partisan. Criticising a government when we believe it is wrong does not make us unpatriotic. Supporting good initiatives because they benefit the country should not depend on the colour of the political party proposing them.

Perhaps this year's Independence theme gives us an important reminder of what that patriotism should look like. ‘One People, One Vision, Endless Possibility: Independence 43’ is more than a catchy Independence slogan. There is a message in those words that deserves our attention.

As the Government's Independence committee has issued the calendar of events (Saturday 1st August to Sunday 25th October 2026), the countdown to another Independence season has begun. Let us participate, celebrate and proudly display our national symbols but let us also remember what they represent.

And yes, learn the anthem.

But more importantly, live it.

After all patriotism is not merely knowing the words. It is doing the things that make those words mean something.