Before We Judge The Dance, Let Us Understand The History

Home / Editorial / Before We Judge The Dance, Let Us…

Every Carnival season, the debate returns.

Social media gets flooded with opinions with the relevant photos and videos.

Some insist today's women are "doing too much" through revealing costumes and provocative dancing while others argue that Carnival is a space for freedom, self-expression and cultural celebration.

This year has been no different. From Nevis' Culturama to Carnival festivities across the Caribbean during the Emancipation period, the discussion over bikini costumes and waistline movements has once again taken centre stage.

But perhaps we are asking the wrong question.

Instead of focusing on whether women should "do less," we should first ask whether we truly understand the significance of Emancipation and the cultural traditions that grew from it including the ‘wukking up’ dancing part.

Emancipation Day is far more than another public holiday. It commemorates the triumph of our ancestors over one of history's darkest chapters. Their celebrations reflected freedom, resilience and the reclaiming of an identity that slavery had tried to erase.

That identity included music, dance and celebration.

Ironically, many of the criticisms heard today mirror those made more than a century ago. Following emancipation, African-inspired dances were often condemned by colonial society as vulgar and immoral. Through a Eurocentric lens, many viewed African women as hypersexualised, failing to recognise that these dances were expressions of culture, spirituality and liberation.

Even the movement commonly known today as "whining" has deep roots in West and Central African dance traditions. The rhythmic rotation of the waist celebrated femininity, womanhood and joy long before it became associated with vulgarity. What some now dismiss as inappropriate was once an important expression of identity, freedom and cultural pride.

This does not mean every aspect of today's Carnival is identical to the past. Culture evolves, and there is certainly room for respectful discussion about public decency, personal values and the influence of social media. People are entitled to their beliefs, and no one should be criticised for choosing to celebrate differently or not participate at all.

At the same time, we should be careful not to judge today's celebrations without appreciating their historical foundation. It would be unfortunate if we viewed African-inspired traditions through the same lens once used by colonial society to condemn them. History reminds us that what was once labelled indecent was, in reality, a powerful expression of an emancipated people's freedom and resilience.

Carnival has never been only about costumes or dancing. At its heart, it remains a celebration of identity, resilience and cultural expression. It is an opportunity to honour the journey of a people who refused to let their customs, music and movements be erased despite centuries of oppression.

Before we criticise the movement, let us understand its meaning.

Before we condemn the costume, let us appreciate the culture.

And before we tell today's women they should "do less," let us ensure we are not repeating the same historical misunderstandings once used to dismiss the celebrations of an emancipated people.

Perhaps if we all took time to learn more about our rich history, this annual debate would become far more informed-and far more meaningful.