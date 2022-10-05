In commemoration of World Teachers’ Day on Wednesday, October 05, 2022, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley in his national address took the opportunity to applaud the work of teachers across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Join with me today to applaud our teachers who go above and beyond on a daily basis to nurture, encourage, guide, train and infuse our children with values, skills and knowledge. Teachers have allowed us to grow and transform into successful individuals. Therefore, World Teachers’ Day gives us an opportunity to celebrate teachers both past and present for everything they have done or continue to do for us,” said Minister Dr. Hanley. “Teachers are the lifeblood of this great Federation, and today, we join with the international community to celebrate their sterling contribution to nation-building. It was the former United States Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, who stated and I agree, that ‘Wherever you find something extraordinary, you will find the fingerprints of a great teacher.’ Let’s take a moment to reflect on the numerous teachers who have touched our lives in one way or another,” Dr. Hanley added.

The Theme for World Teachers’ Day 2022 is “The transformation of Education Begins with Teachers.” The United Nations (UNESCO) created this theme to highlight the significant work of teachers worldwide during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Ministry of Education is holding their annual Teacher Day Cocktail, where teachers are celebrated for their hard work and service to the noble profession of teaching.

“This is just a small gesture of the immense respect and appreciation we have for our teachers. As we look toward the future, it is my intent to ensure that teachers’ are treated with the utmost respect, honour and have an opportunity for their voices to be heard. I have heard your cry and promise that I will work assiduously with my team to deliver the ‘New Deal.’ Teachers, words do not adequately express our gratitude for your hard work, dedication and high level of commitment to your craft. Rest assured that your work does not go unnoticed,” said Minister Dr. Hanley.

According to https://en.unesco.org/, UNESCO proclaimed October 05 to be World Teachers’ Day in 1994, celebrating the great step made for teachers on October 05, 1966, when a special intergovernmental conference convened by UNESCO in Paris adopted the UNESCO/ILO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.