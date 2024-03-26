Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral News4th Generation Border Management System Now Operational at the R.L.B. International Airport

4th Generation Border Management System Now Operational at the R.L.B. International Airport

General News

Published on

By Spokesman Editor
The new system integrates the online entry application (KNA travel form), facilitates E-Visa processing payment, and features the Advanced Passenger Information (API) Dashboard among other systems.
spot_img

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, March 25, 2024 (SKNIS) – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis took a huge step towards modernising and enhancing the services at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport today, March 25, 2024, by switching to a 4th generation Border Management System that features automated passport control kiosks. This move ensures that St. Kitts and Nevis remains at the forefront of technological advancements that promote efficiency.

The new system integrates the online entry application (KNA travel form), facilitates E-Visa processing payment, and features the Advanced Passenger Information (API) Dashboard among other systems.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew signed the agreement for the kiosk machines. Dr. Drew was also one of the first persons to utilise one of the kiosks. He described the system as efficient and user-friendly, and noted that its introduction is in keeping with the government’s build-out of its sustainable island state agenda.

“In establishing a sustainable island state, technological advancement has to be a part of it, and this is the next step in that direction, and so I can say to our people here in St. Kitts and Nevis that we are becoming more modernised,” Prime Minister Drew said.

Minister of Tourism, Honourable Marsha Henderson, who was also on hand to witness the operationalisation of the 4th generation Border Management System, commended the collaborative approach taken by the relevant ministries and agencies that led to its successful implementation.

She stated that the implementation of this system aligns with one of the key goals of the Ministry of Tourism, which is to improve the overall experience for visitors. Minister Henderson highlighted that the launch serves as a clear testimony of the ministry’s active efforts in this direction. 

“We continue our efforts in tourism to make sure that we deliver a sterling product and this time partnering with national security and immigration, we are definitely on the right track,” Minister Henderson said.

By using the automated passport control kiosks, arriving passengers will avoid long queues and lengthy manual passport checks by an immigration officer. Built-in components such as cameras and pre-approved checks will maintain the integrity of the secure entry protocols into the Federation.

The system will initially cater to returning nationals and persons bearing passports from member states of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). Passport holders from the member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States will be included at the end of March.

SourceSKNIS

Latest articles

General News

Successfully Passed Medical Laboratories Bill, 2024, to Set New Standards in Health and Industry in St. Kitts and Nevis

Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Consumer Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, expressed strong support for the newly passed Medical Laboratories Bill, 2024, during the sitting of Parliament, on March 26. This pivotal legislation aims to establish the Medical Laboratories Council and provide for the licensing, monitoring, and inspection of medical laboratory operations, amongst other related matters.
General News

United States and Taiwan Collaborate on Medical Mission to Benefit St. Kitts and Nevis

Over the course of eight days, from March 18 to March 25, 2024, St. Kitts and Nevis experienced additional support in healthcare services, thanks to the United States Air Force Southern Command Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) mission.
General News

Findings of an Internal Review of the Citizenship by Investment Programme Revealed an Over-dependence on CBI Revenue by the Former Administration

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Immigration, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, delivered a statement in the National Assembly on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, that revealed some startling and troubling facts regarding the management of the country’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme under the former administration, and outlined the significant steps by his administration to strengthen the CBI and rebuild trust and confidence in the programme amongst international partners.
General News

Federal Cabinet Approves Three-phased Ban on Single-use Plastic Items in St. Kitts and Nevis

In a landmark move towards preserving the environment and advancing sustainability, the Federal Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis has announced the implementation of a phased ban on single-use plastics. The announcement, made in the National Assembly on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, by Senator the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment, marks a pivotal step in the nation’s environmental policy.

More like this

General News

Successfully Passed Medical Laboratories Bill, 2024, to Set New Standards in Health and Industry in St. Kitts and Nevis

Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Consumer Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, expressed strong support for the newly passed Medical Laboratories Bill, 2024, during the sitting of Parliament, on March 26. This pivotal legislation aims to establish the Medical Laboratories Council and provide for the licensing, monitoring, and inspection of medical laboratory operations, amongst other related matters.
General News

United States and Taiwan Collaborate on Medical Mission to Benefit St. Kitts and Nevis

Over the course of eight days, from March 18 to March 25, 2024, St. Kitts and Nevis experienced additional support in healthcare services, thanks to the United States Air Force Southern Command Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) mission.
General News

Findings of an Internal Review of the Citizenship by Investment Programme Revealed an Over-dependence on CBI Revenue by the Former Administration

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Immigration, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, delivered a statement in the National Assembly on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, that revealed some startling and troubling facts regarding the management of the country’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme under the former administration, and outlined the significant steps by his administration to strengthen the CBI and rebuild trust and confidence in the programme amongst international partners.

Subscribe

To get email updates from The Labour Spokesman.