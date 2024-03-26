4th Generation Border Management System Now Operational at the R.L.B. International Airport

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, March 25, 2024 (SKNIS) – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis took a huge step towards modernising and enhancing the services at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport today, March 25, 2024, by switching to a 4th generation Border Management System that features automated passport control kiosks. This move ensures that St. Kitts and Nevis remains at the forefront of technological advancements that promote efficiency.

The new system integrates the online entry application (KNA travel form), facilitates E-Visa processing payment, and features the Advanced Passenger Information (API) Dashboard among other systems.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew signed the agreement for the kiosk machines. Dr. Drew was also one of the first persons to utilise one of the kiosks. He described the system as efficient and user-friendly, and noted that its introduction is in keeping with the government’s build-out of its sustainable island state agenda.

“In establishing a sustainable island state, technological advancement has to be a part of it, and this is the next step in that direction, and so I can say to our people here in St. Kitts and Nevis that we are becoming more modernised,” Prime Minister Drew said.

Minister of Tourism, Honourable Marsha Henderson, who was also on hand to witness the operationalisation of the 4th generation Border Management System, commended the collaborative approach taken by the relevant ministries and agencies that led to its successful implementation.

She stated that the implementation of this system aligns with one of the key goals of the Ministry of Tourism, which is to improve the overall experience for visitors. Minister Henderson highlighted that the launch serves as a clear testimony of the ministry’s active efforts in this direction.

“We continue our efforts in tourism to make sure that we deliver a sterling product and this time partnering with national security and immigration, we are definitely on the right track,” Minister Henderson said.

By using the automated passport control kiosks, arriving passengers will avoid long queues and lengthy manual passport checks by an immigration officer. Built-in components such as cameras and pre-approved checks will maintain the integrity of the secure entry protocols into the Federation.

The system will initially cater to returning nationals and persons bearing passports from member states of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). Passport holders from the member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States will be included at the end of March.