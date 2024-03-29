Zack Says: Registration Of Swimmers A Must

By: Precious Mills

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Wednesday 27th March 2024)-Coordinator of the upcoming 67th Basil Henderson Annual Easter Monday Aquatic Sports Meet Winston ‘Zack’ Nisbett says registration of all swimmers for this year’s event is a must.

He shared such information while speaking with this reporter on Wednesday 27th March 2024 in the lead up to the annual outdoorsy event, slated to take place on Monday 1st April 2023 at the Ferry Terminal in Basseterre under the theme ‘Building Community Spirit Through Sports’.

“Registration of the names of all of the swimmers will be done this year so that there is proper order when it comes to smooth flow of proper record keeping which is very important especially when it comes to transparency for the distribution of prizes. I have the book already, a big book to take all of them. I’m going to show the names so they know who is who…,” he remarked.

Events are scheduled to start at 9:00 AM sharp. As usual, there will be swimming races, Ham Pole, Iron Pole, Boat Racing and a variety of other sporting and cultural activities.

Commenting on the significance of the event when it comes to keeping up the culture and togetherness as a community, Nisbett said “It’s a good sporting endeavor. It creates healthy exercising because to me it’s like an exercise.”

In encouraging persons to attend the event, Nisbett pointed to the boxing exhibition which is a well-anticipated feature which can facilitate challenging someone without using weapons.

“Boxing is a fun thing because you want to challenge somebody to get away from the guns and the knives. That is what boxing is all about.”

There are plans to have an actual boxing ring.