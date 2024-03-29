Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsZack Says: Registration Of Swimmers A Must

Zack Says: Registration Of Swimmers A Must

General NewsHuman Interest

Published on

By Admin
For the 2023 edition of the Basil Henderson Annual Easter Monday Aquatic Sports Meet Felix Jones (pictured left- grease covered) won two hams and a turkey in the horizontal greasy pole competition. He is seen here posing with prizes. (Spokesman Snap)
spot_img

By: Precious Mills

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Wednesday 27th March 2024)-Coordinator of the upcoming 67th Basil Henderson Annual Easter Monday Aquatic Sports Meet Winston ‘Zack’ Nisbett says registration of all swimmers for this year’s event is a must.

He shared such information while speaking with this reporter on Wednesday 27th March 2024 in the lead up to the annual outdoorsy event, slated to take place on Monday 1st April 2023 at the Ferry Terminal in Basseterre under the theme ‘Building Community Spirit Through Sports’.

“Registration of the names of all of the swimmers will be done this year so that there is proper order when it comes to smooth flow of proper record keeping which is very important especially when it comes to transparency for the distribution of prizes. I have the book already, a big book to take all of them. I’m going to show the names so they know who is who…,” he remarked.

Events are scheduled to start at 9:00 AM sharp. As usual, there will be swimming races, Ham Pole, Iron Pole, Boat Racing and a variety of other sporting and cultural activities.

Commenting on the significance of the event when it comes to keeping up the culture and togetherness as a community, Nisbett said “It’s a good sporting endeavor. It creates healthy exercising because to me it’s like an exercise.”

In encouraging persons to attend the event, Nisbett pointed to the boxing exhibition which is a well-anticipated feature which can facilitate challenging someone without using weapons.

“Boxing is a fun thing because you want to challenge somebody to get away from the guns and the knives. That is what boxing is all about.”

There are plans to have an actual boxing ring.

SourcePrecious Mills

Latest articles

Social Commentary

What Does Easter Mean To You?

While there continues to be in some people’s mind debate about the name ‘Easter’, many Christians hold fast that through the recollection captured in Biblical scriptures, the events surrounding the divine significance of the resurrection in the aftermath of crucifixion is factual and is the bigger picture of this holiday period.
Business

Environment Minister Applauds Changing Attitudes Towards Recycling, Waste Management

The National Recycling Program joint effort “has already made strides in changing behaviors and attitudes towards recycling and waste management.”
General News

Union Educates Skilled Workers During Readiness Session

The St.Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU) on Wednesday 27th March 2024 conducted a session on ‘The Importance and Benefits of Unionised Bodies Within The Skilled Industry’ as part of the Work Readiness Workshop put on by the Advanced Vocational Education Centre (AVEC) at its campus located at Taylor’s Range in Basseterre, St.Kitts.
General News

NEMA Utilises Drones in Caribe Wave Exercise for the First Time

For the first time ever, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) utilised unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), also known as drones, to monitor and assess this year’s CARIBE WAVE Exercise.

More like this

Social Commentary

What Does Easter Mean To You?

While there continues to be in some people’s mind debate about the name ‘Easter’, many Christians hold fast that through the recollection captured in Biblical scriptures, the events surrounding the divine significance of the resurrection in the aftermath of crucifixion is factual and is the bigger picture of this holiday period.
Business

Environment Minister Applauds Changing Attitudes Towards Recycling, Waste Management

The National Recycling Program joint effort “has already made strides in changing behaviors and attitudes towards recycling and waste management.”
General News

Union Educates Skilled Workers During Readiness Session

The St.Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU) on Wednesday 27th March 2024 conducted a session on ‘The Importance and Benefits of Unionised Bodies Within The Skilled Industry’ as part of the Work Readiness Workshop put on by the Advanced Vocational Education Centre (AVEC) at its campus located at Taylor’s Range in Basseterre, St.Kitts.

Subscribe

To get email updates from The Labour Spokesman.