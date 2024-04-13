Zack Says Positive Comments About Aquatic Sports Still Coming In For Event

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 11th April 2024)- Event coordinator of the67th annual Basil Henderson Easter Monday Aquatic Sports Meet Winston ‘Zack’ Nisbett says days after positive comments are still coming in for the annual event held on Monday 1st April 2024 at the Ferry Terminal in Basseterre under the theme ‘Building Community Spirit Through Sports.’

Event Coordinator Winston ‘Zack’ Nisbett (right) presenting a hair cutting tool set to one of the winners of boxing competition 24-year-old Jordan Hewlett (Spokesman Snap) Section of spectators gathered for the 2024 Basil Henderson Easter Monday Aquatic Sports Meet on Monday 1st April (Spokesman Snap)

“I am really thrilled with the positive feedback and support we’ve received for this year’s event and continue to receive. I sincerely express gratitude for the overwhelming support and participation. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved. Just today a visitor stopped just to say how good he thought the event was,” Nisbett said during an interview with this media house on Thursday 11th April 2024.

“Unfortunately the skipping and bun eating competitions were unable to take place due to unforeseen circumstances but definitely next year those events will take place in a more exciting feature which the public is sure to enjoy. However, as usual, the crowd really enjoyed the swimming competitions and the greasy pole contest,” he added.

One highlight of the event was the vertical money-fetch pole, erected along the Bay Front shoreline which garnered significant support from the public who stood by cheering on the participants in getting the total prize to $500; $350 of which was contributed by Scenic Railway and the additional $150 contributed by spectators.

13-year-old Marque Greene emerged victorious on his third attempt, showcasing both skill and determination.

Another crowd favorite was the greasy pole ham-fetch competition, whereby Felix Jones once again demonstrated his prowess by successfully climbing the horizontal pole and claiming victory for a third year in a row as one of the winners.

In addition to the participants and spectators, Nisbett expressed appreciation for the support of the police, EMS service, Red Cross and other essential service providers whose efforts ensured the safety and smooth running of the event, noting that their dedication and professionalism were integral to its success.

Furthermore, Nisbett extended gratitude to sponsors and partners, whose unwavering support exemplifies the spirit of community collaboration and solidarity, including TDC, SKELEC, Courts, Caribelle Batik, ZIZ, St. Kitts Yacht Club and Harpers, whose generous contributions played a crucial role in bringing the event to fruition. Their unwavering support exemplifies the spirit of community collaboration and solidarity.

Nisbett expressed appreciation for the presence of sponsor representatives Managing Director Mark Wilkin of Carib Brewery (St.Kitts-Nevis Ltd.) as well as Sales and Marketing Manager Andre Amritt, highlighting the importance of community support in making the event possible. He also expressed the view that their attendance served as a testament to the strong partnership between sponsors and organizers in promoting local traditions and culture.

Looking ahead, Nisbett announced plans to treat some of the successful participants to a sponsored Scenic Railway outing on Friday 12th April.

Of note, participants and organizers alike are already looking forward to next year’s event, which promises to be even bigger and better than ever before.