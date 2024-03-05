Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsWomen in Plumbing Kicks Off Five-week Training Series

Women in Plumbing Kicks Off Five-week Training Series

General NewsWorkers News

Published on

By Admin
Women in Plumbing session. (Photo courtesy the Department of Gender Affairs)
spot_img

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 04, 2024 (SKNIS): A five-week series of training for women in areas traditionally dominated by men commenced on Saturday (March 02, 2024), with the basics of plumbing.

It was a full house as 34 of the registered 35 females participated in the hands-on session that covered fixing a leaky faucet, unclogging blocked drains, repairing a running toilet, joining pipes and more. The 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. class was held at the Advanced Vocational Education Centre (AVEC).

The training was organised by the Department of Gender Affairs to commemorate International Women’s Day on March 08, 2024. Acting Director of Gender Affairs, Shinnel Charles, expressed pleasure with the outcome of the first training.

“The session was awesome,” she stated. “At the end of the session, I had interaction with some of the women, and I asked them questions like ‘how was it for you?’ Most of them said that they liked the session. Two of them were rushing to go to the hardware store before it closed because they wanted to buy two small items to fix pipes at home. I smiled because I can see that we made an impact.”

Empowering women with the “know-how” in several technical fields so that they can address minor issues in the home or with a car was the objective of the Women in Plumbing session, explained Mrs. Charles. The materials for the workshop were provided by S. L. Horsford and Company Ltd, while the session was facilitated by an official from the Public Works Department.

Next week’s session is dubbed Women in Auto Mechanics. Registration is fully booked.

Latest articles

General News

LIFT Will Stabilize Families While Discouraging Non-Productivity and Entitlement, Says PS Clarke

The Livelihood Improvement Family Transformation (LIFT) programme has mechanisms built in that will aid in stabilizing vulnerable families while helping to discourage complacency and attitudes of entitlement.
Crime

​​significant Investments Will Continue to Be Made by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to Ensure the Safety and Security of All

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force welcomed the addition of six new vehicles to its fleet today, Thursday, March 7, 2024, with a seventh vehicle expected to join the fleet shortly.
General News

St. Kitts and Nevis Embarks on a Critical Journey to Combat Climate Change Through National Adaptation Plan Development

The Department of Public Sector Investment Planning (PSIP) within the Ministry of Sustainable Development, hosted a consultation workshop on March 04, 2024, at the CUNA Conference Centre, aimed at developing a National Adaptation Plan (NAP) to address and lessen the impacts of climate change to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.
Notices

Vacancies at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Vacancies at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure: Senior Engineer; Chief Engineer; Engineer Officer, and Welder. 

More like this

General News

LIFT Will Stabilize Families While Discouraging Non-Productivity and Entitlement, Says PS Clarke

The Livelihood Improvement Family Transformation (LIFT) programme has mechanisms built in that will aid in stabilizing vulnerable families while helping to discourage complacency and attitudes of entitlement.
Crime

​​significant Investments Will Continue to Be Made by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to Ensure the Safety and Security of All

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force welcomed the addition of six new vehicles to its fleet today, Thursday, March 7, 2024, with a seventh vehicle expected to join the fleet shortly.
General News

St. Kitts and Nevis Embarks on a Critical Journey to Combat Climate Change Through National Adaptation Plan Development

The Department of Public Sector Investment Planning (PSIP) within the Ministry of Sustainable Development, hosted a consultation workshop on March 04, 2024, at the CUNA Conference Centre, aimed at developing a National Adaptation Plan (NAP) to address and lessen the impacts of climate change to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Subscribe

To get email updates from The Labour Spokesman.