What does Easter Mean to You?

Known globally as the oldest Christian holiday, Easter is a principal holy holiday season which seals the faith of believers of Jesus Christ.

While there continues to be in some people’s mind debate about the name ‘Easter’, many Christians hold fast that through the recollection captured in Biblical scriptures, the events surrounding the divine significance of the resurrection in the aftermath of crucifixion is factual and is the bigger picture of this holiday period.

There are many people who frown upon the commercialization of Easter stemming from the symbolism of the ‘Easter Bunny’ and ‘Easter Eggs’ because such takes away from the education and righteous imagery about the Lord’s Lenten season.

It goes with saying therefore that the importance of the true meaning of Easter requires some soul searching and Holy Scripture reading-specifically in the Books of Matthew, John and Luke- in delving deeper into the religious roots which pulls away from the superficial understanding of the type of tradition and rituals.

For this Easter season, on Good Friday many people look forward to eating salt fish or mackerel or any other type of fish with ground provisions and dumpling-coconut or otherwise. But the questions must be asked: Is there sufficient acknowledgement of the day here in St.Kitts and Nevis among our people in what is known to be a dominant Christian society? Do children (and even some adults) know the significance of flying their kites this time of year? and Do you know the reason behind eating fish?

In a nutshell for the benefit of those who may not know: kite flying is symbolism of ‘Christ is Risen’. Fish is the favoured and differently viewed meat as many Christians, through tradition, abstain from meaty flesh with the view that Jesus Christ sacrificed his flesh for the deliverance of humanity.

Hence as Easter approaches, the special period must not be viewed or experienced as just another holiday to mark on one’s calendar. Instead, Easter must be treated as a time of rediscovery, reflection and renewal.

Easter at its core celebrates and give observance to the resurrection of Jesus Christ; a pivotal occurrence through teachings symbolizing triumph over death with the promise of course of eternal life after leaving this earthly dwelling.

Cradled by such comforting promise, there are many people who sing with much enthusiasm while attending funeral services the lyrics “No grave can keep/hold my body down” of the popular Gospel tune ‘Ain’t No Grave Can Hold My Body Down’.

Looking deeply into the significance of Easter, there is an undeniable theme of universal acceptance for people of all backgrounds and belief on topics of hope, renewal and redemption. Hope among humanity is a common bonding factor which provides a beacon of light in moments of challenges and dark periods of life in this world. And for some people, the resurrection is a constant beacon of light.

For this Easter, it is highly encouraged that there be a sense of discovery or even rediscovery of what this Holy Season means. Such an exercise of course will be a personal one to some people while others united through unwavering strength and conviction continue to assemble at their house of worship in collective reverence, closing out the Lenten season.

A blessed Easter to one and all.