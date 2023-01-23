The Ministry of National Security, St Kitts and Nevis, is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for the position of Commissioner of Police in the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

Responsibilities include management and planning of the Police Force, reporting to the Ministry of National Security and the implementation of a policing plan designed to enhance the safety and security of residents and citizens. The Police Commissioner will also undertake the general administration of the Force, execute the policy directives of the Ministry, oversee and direct the design of a crime-fighting strategy and advise Government on crime patterns/trends.

Necessary qualifications include a degree in a relevant field such as security or criminology; professional qualifications in security management from a recognized institution; and a minimum of five (5) years in positions of management within the field of law enforcement.

Applications must be accompanied by proof of nationality, curriculum vitae, reference language proficiency and two (2) references.

The deadline for applications is 3 February 2023 and must be submitted to: The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of National Security & Immigration, Liverpool Row, Basseterre, St Kitts or emailed to: cecile.hull@police.kn. For further information please call 1 869 467 – 1534.

