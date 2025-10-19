The Wedge Boutique Hotel Breaks Ground

Basseterre, St. Kitts (15 October 2025) — The St. Kitts Tourism Authority is proud to announce the groundbreaking of The Wedge Boutique Hotel, a distinctive new property set to redefine hotel accommodation on the island. Designed to seamlessly blend the comfort of at-home living with the personalized service of a boutique hotel, The Wedge will offer an immersive hospitality experience tailored for today’s discerning traveller.

Scheduled to open in February 2027, the property will feature 18 thoughtfully designed suites including nine two-bedroom and nine one-bedroom units, each outfitted with fully equipped kitchens, smart home technology, and contemporary design features. With its family-friendly ambiance, housekeeping, room service, front desk and concierge services, The Wedge will cater particularly well to multi-generational families seeking both comfort and convenience. Other amenities will include a rooftop bar and lounge and on-site parking.

Beyond the accommodation offering, the development will include seven commercial spaces on the ground level. Envisioned as a vibrant retail promenade featuring luxury boutiques, cafés, and duty-free shops, creating a dynamic and walkable destination for both visitors and locals.

The hotel’s prime location on Zenway Boulevard in the Frigate Bay area will offer guests easy walking access to a variety of shops and restaurants, including Frigate Bay Marina and the lively beach bars along “The Strip.” Guests can also stroll to nearby beaches on both the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea sides of the island.

Kelly Fontenelle, Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, expressed excitement about the project’s potential:

“The concept of The Wedge Boutique Hotel reflects the growing demand for accommodation that feels like home while delivering elevated hospitality,” said Fontenelle. “Multi-generational families continue to choose St. Kitts, and this property arrives at exactly the right time to meet their needs while enhancing our destination’s diverse offerings.”

Hamir Sabnani, Owner of the Wedge Boutique Hotel, added:

“The Wedge Boutique Hotel is designed to transform the hospitality sector in St. Kitts, offering visitors a unique, at-home experience rather than traditional accommodation. Diverse property options afford the destination to attract a diverse group of travellers who all share a common interest in experiential travel and authentic vibes.”

With this development, St. Kitts continues to position itself as a premier Caribbean destination where innovation, culture, and comfort converge.