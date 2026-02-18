New App And Website To Put Consumer Power In The Palm Of Consumers’ Hands

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, February 12, 2026 (SKNIS): Consumers in Saint Kitts and Nevis will be further empowered when shopping for essential goods through the use of the new SKN Smart Shopper App and accompanying website that will be launched on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Director Paul Queeley and Communication Officer, Tricia Delaney of the Department of Consumer Affairs (CAD), as well as Programme Manager, Christopher Herbert of the Digital Transformation Unit, appeared on this week’s edition of InFocus to build public awareness about the new digital tools to enhance consumer rights and protection.

A price tracking feature allows consumers to monitor the cost of basic foods in the essential basket of goods. These basic goods, such as chicken, meats, fish, toilet paper, corn meals, flour, sardines, toothpaste, margarine, detergent etc. cannot be sold above a range prescribed by the government.

“Consumers are aware of their rights. They want value for their money, so by launching [the website and apps] now, we give them access to prices in the market, transparency, persons will not be able to price gouge because all of the prices will be listed from the various suppliers or supermarkets so they will be able to see who is selling it at a higher cost … and they can alter their purchases to best suit their pocket,” Mr. Queeley stated.

Other features allow consumers to submit complaints directly to the Department of Consumer Affairs, while staff members in the field will record their findings on a tablet and submit warnings. An e-ticketing system allows real-time penalties for violators. Most importantly, a user-friendly summary of the consumer protection laws, as well as a link to the related legislation, is available directly on the app and website.

“The app presents clear, simple, consumer-related information on the go, so even though we have a website, they are distinctly equal,” said Mrs. Delaney, while encouraging everyone to visit the website or download the SKN Smart Shoppers app when they are launched on February 18, 2026.

Mr. Herbert commended the strong working relationship between the CAD Team and the staff at the Digital Transformation Unit that led to the intuitive and user-friendly look and feel of the app and website. He added that extensive measures and protocols were used to ensure that the digital tools are safe, stable, reliable and secure.