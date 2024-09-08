TDC’s Warren C. Tyson Memorial Scholarship Programme here to stay, says CEO Kelly

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 2, 2024 (MMS-SKN) — Chairman and CEO of the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla Trading and Development Company (TDC) Limited, Mr Earle Kelly, has advised that the Warren C. Tyson Memorial Scholarship Programme is so important today that other than for extenuating circumstances, it will never be disbanded.

The eight 2024 Warren C. Tyson Memorial Scholarship awardees pictured with the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla Trading and Development Company (TDC) Limited officials. Chairman and CEO, Mr Earle Kelly is on the right.

“I believe this is a programme, apart from everything else that we do, we will always have this programme, because we are so proud of it, and we are so proud of the persons who have gone through the programme,” said Mr Kelly on Saturday, August 31, at an induction ceremony for the 2024 awardees of the Warren C. Tyson Memorial Scholarship Programme.

At the ceremony held at the TDC Training Room, Fort Street, Basseterre, which was also attended by a former TDC Scholarship holder, Prime Minister the Hon Dr Terrance Drew, eight awardees, one each from the eight public high/secondary schools, six on St. Kitts and two on Nevis, presented with their certificates.

The programme was started in 1981 and named after the company’s first CEO with the aim of giving back to the community, and according to Mr Kelly, 275 students have so far benefitted from the programme. The number will now go up by another eight, following the induction of the additional eight new students for 2024 on Saturday.

Recipients of the Warren C. Tyson Memorial Scholarship Award, 2024, whose presentation of awards and certificates was done by Director of the WCT Memorial Scholarship Programme, Mr Nicholas Menon, were:

Charlestown Secondary School, Jaeisha Pemberton (Ivor Walters Primary School); Gingerland Secondary School, Alana Arthurton (St. James Primary School); Basseterre High School, Mikayla Thornbill (Deane Glasford Primary School); and Cayon High School, Kemuel Stapleton (Cayon Primary School).

Others are Charles E. Mills Secondary School, Elisha Huggins (Sandy Point Primary School); Saddlers Secondary School, Maleika Blair (Edgar T. Morris Primary School); Verchild High School, Michel Gumbs, (Tyrell Williams Primary School); and Washington Archibald High School, Nazeem Alexander (Deane Glasford Primary School).

“We want to be associated with you because you behave as you should – as decent human beings,” Mr Kelly told the students who were accompanied by their parents. “We want to be associated with you if you do your work in school. Our preference is that you bring back all ‘As’ every year.”

He however advised any of them who would not be able to bring back all ‘As’ to look out to the programme’s host, Mrs Andrea James-Wattley, for guidance, or to go through anybody else in the institution that they are comfortable with.

“We are here to help you because we do not want you to fail, because your failure is our failure – the country’s failure,” summed up Mr Kelly.

The recipients of the Warren C. Tyson Memorial Scholarship Award will receive financial assistance right up to the Nevis Sixth Form, and to the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College in St. Kitts.

Runners-up, who were presented with the TDC Financial Services Academic Excellence Award by General Manager of the TDC Financial Services, Mr Steve Farrier, were:

Charlestown Secondary School, Deshawn James (VOJN Primary School); Gingerland Secondary School, Danail Lowe (Joycelyn Liburd Primary School); Basseterre High School, Jonessa Jackson (Dr William Connor Primary School); and Cayon High School, Joash Davis (Joshua Obadiah William Primary School).

Others were Charles E. Mills Secondary School, Everette Connor (St. Paul’s Primary School); Saddlers Secondary School, Safiyah Sam (Saddlers Primary School); Verchild High School, Tamarr Lopez (Tucker Clarke Primary School); and Washington Archibald High School, Sylveisha Dyer (Beach Allen Primary School).

The ceremony, which was chaired by Mrs Andrea James-Wattley, Employee Relations Officer, was also attended by parents and relatives of the awardees, and Directors of the TDC Group of Companies, Ms Maritza Bowry, and Mr Glenville Jeffers, and Managing Director of TDC Nevis Ltd, Mr Ernie France.

Also giving remarks was the Deputy Chief Education Officer, Mr Roger Woodley, and Mr Olonzo Alexander, a parent of one of the awardees; while the vote of thanks was delivered by the TDC Company Secretary, Mr Warren Moving.