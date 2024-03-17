Successful Women in Welding Workshop Contributes to Gender Diversification in Trade Skills

By: Spokesman Newsroom

Basseterre, St. Kitts (March 17, 2024): This past Saturday (March 16, 2024) marked another milestone in the progressive series aimed at empowering women with skills in trades traditionally dominated by men. The Department of Gender Affairs hosted its latest workshop focusing on welding basics, continuing its commitment to gender diversification in various sectors.

The training, which took place on March 16, 2024, at the Advanced Vocational and Education Centre (AVEC), is part of a broader initiative that has already covered plumbing and auto mechanics in previous weeks. These workshops have garnered significant interest and positive feedback from participants, indicating a growing demand for such empowering opportunities.

Nikita Wallace from Boyd’s, who discovered the initiative through social media, has actively participated in the series, attending the plumbing and auto mechanics sessions earlier in March. She shared her enthusiasm and newfound knowledge, highlighting how the plumbing workshop enabled her to tackle common household repairs independently. Similarly, the auto mechanics session equipped her with essential skills like understanding dashboard warnings and performing basic vehicle maintenance. Wallace, looking forward to applying her learning in welding, is also registered for upcoming sessions on electricity and tiling.

Shinnel Charles, Acting Director of the Department of Gender Affairs, expressed satisfaction with the positive response to the workshops. The success of these sessions has prompted the department to consider additional training opportunities later in the year, further supporting women’s involvement in various trades.

The partnership between the TDC Group of Companies and the government for the auto mechanic training underscored the collaborative spirit supporting this initiative. Dominic Matthew, Client Relations and Marketing Assistant at TDC, praised the joint effort and expressed eagerness for future collaborations that could extend these educational opportunities to broader audiences, including civil servants and the general public.

The Department of Gender Affairs’ training series not only provides practical skills but also challenges traditional gender roles, fostering a more inclusive and diversified workforce. The overwhelming feedback and continued interest in these sessions reflect a significant shift towards embracing women’s capabilities in all sectors, encouraging more initiatives that support gender equality and empowerment in St. Kitts and Nevis.